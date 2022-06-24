Functional iPhone found after 10 months at the bottom of a river

Here we are with another one of those cheesy stories about iPhones that survived extreme situations. And this time, the case comes from the UK, where an iPhone XR was found after 10 months at the bottom of a river and… it was still working!

Briton Owain Davies lost his device in the River Wye, near the town of Cinderford, in August 2021 while kayaking. BBC.

I was in a canoe with someone else and she probably shouldn’t have gotten up as it goes without saying that we fell over. The phone was in my back pocket, and as soon as I was in the water, I noticed the phone was gone.

The story, however, does not end there. In early June of this year, another man, named Miguel Pacheco, found the device while also kayaking in the river. He took it home, dried it off and posted pictures of the device in an attempt to track down its owner.

Pacheco said that he thought the efforts would be “no use”, as the iPhone was full of water. Still, he dried the device with an air compressor before placing it in a ventilation closet to dry. When he put it in the charger the next morning, the background showed a picture of a man and a woman, as well as the date August 13 — when the device fell into the water.

Pacheco posted images on Facebook, which were shared more than 4,000 times. Friends of Davies recognized the footage and got in touch, and only then was the device finally returned — in full working order!

He also praised Pacheco for going out of his way to save the device: “My natural reaction would be to hand it over to the pub. [bar] closer. It wouldn’t be using my air compressor to dry it out and try to revive it,” he said.

The latest iPhones are IP68 rated, meaning they are water resistant to a depth of 6 meters for up to 30 minutes; the iPhone XR specifically has water resistance to a depth of 1 meter for up to 30 minutes. However, there are many reports of iPhones surviving much longer periods, as in this case.

iPhone XR

via AppleInsider