Gabriel Neves plays well, wins praise and is reborn in São Paulo | Sao Paulo

In just one week, Gabriel Neves’ condition in São Paulo changed dramatically. Previously criticized and under the gaze of distrust on the part of the fans and the board itself, the Uruguayan turned his status around after the good performances in the two games against Palmeiras.

The change began to happen against América-MG, in the 11th round of the Brasileirão. In a game played at Morumbi, the midfielder was fundamental for the 1-0 victory.

In the goal scored by Patrick, it is his tackle in the midfield that started the play that defined the confrontation (watch the video below).

The sequence had an effect, and Gabriel Neves began to show that he can be important for the cast. In the last two games against Palmeiras came the confirmation of the good moment. Last Monday, for the Brasileirão, he was considered one of the best of the match. While on the field, São Paulo won 1-0.

Last Thursday, for the first leg of the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil, he not only repeated the good game but also left the Morumbi lawn applauded and with his name sung by more than 38,000 fans. And with praise from coach Rogério Ceni.

– He (Gabriel) is good at working on a daily basis. For him to play first (driving wheel) is more difficult for him. To play side by side he plays better. He is sometimes daring to try to take a ball and open spaces in the back, but he fulfilled in these two games against Palmeiras to mark a player with a lot of talent like Scarpa.

– For me it was his best game since I’ve been here, the best played game. He spent more time on the field, left exhausted, but it helped a lot today. You have to give credit,” said Ceni.

The praise after the 1-0 victory against Palmeiras is justified in the numbers. Gabriel Neves was the leader of tackles in the game – there were seven in total. Who came closest to the steering wheel was Piquerez, from Palmeiras, who ended the confrontation with five tackles, according to a Globo scout.

Uncertainty about the future

Hired from Nacional-URU with great expectations at the end of August last year, the midfielder still wasn’t convinced. The other times he had entered the field, he was challenged for lack of combativeness and even passing errors.

Faced with this not very encouraging scenario, his permanence for the next year was put in check. Gabriel Neves has a contract with São Paulo until December, and the club has the option to purchase the rights fixed in the contract. However, from what I’ve been playing, that trigger wouldn’t fire.

Before the good performances, São Paulo did not rule out until negotiating the Uruguayan in the middle of the season. However, he wanted financial compensation to release the steering wheel. Tricolor hopes, at least, to recoup the investment it made to sign the Uruguayan player, who recently received a survey from Argentina’s Independiente.

In an agreement that became controversial in Uruguay, São Paulo paid US$300,000 in August last year (R$1.5 million at the time) for gloves to Gabriel Neves, after the player’s agents reached a consensus to terminate with the National.

The moment lived should accredit the player to have more opportunities in the starting lineup of São Paulo. Next Sunday, against Juventude, at 18:00, at Morumbi, for the Brasileirão, however, he can be spared due to physical exhaustion.

Coach Rogério Ceni should rotate the squad to give some athletes a break. With 18 points, the team is ninth in the Brasileirão.

