Galaxy S23: Samsung would have given up the camera under the screen for low quality

The camera technology under the screen is one of the most revolutionary that has emerged in recent years, allowing you to hide the front sensor under the display and thus avoid the use of notches that obstruct the screen on smartphones. And while promising, the feature still faces major issues regarding quality and manufacturing costs. That’s why Samsung may not implement it in the Galaxy S23 line.

After revealing that the Galaxy Z Fold 4 should bet on a more resistant flexible panel and integrated S Pen, informant yeux1122 highlights that Samsung would have abandoned the idea of ​​taking the camera under the screen to the Galaxy S23 line.

For the camera under the screen, companies use smaller pixels in the region of the front camera to facilitate the passage of light, but the result is still mediocre (Image: Reproduction/Xiaomi)

Industry-related sources claim that “it has been confirmed that UDC will not be available on the Galaxy S23 series” — UDC refers to the Under Display Camera.

It is said that the relevant parts and contents for the assembly of the smartphone line “are almost finished”, and that the necessary component for the camera under the display is non-existent.

Samsung can still make this one of the main differentials of the Galaxy S24 line if the technology is mature enough by then, without compromising image quality in photos and videos. Currently, the solution delivers low contrast, washed-out colors and poor definition for being below a thick layer of screen that distorts the passage of light to the sensor.

Galaxy Z Fold 3 uses an under-display camera on an internal display to emphasize the large uninterrupted display, using the front-screen camera to capture high-quality selfies (Image: Playback/Samsung)

Currently the only Samsung product with a camera under the screen is the Galaxy Z Fold 3, which has a sensor positioned on the internal display and delivers average results.

The new Galaxy S23 is expected to launch in early 2023. Details about the devices are still scarce, but news about design, specifications and announcement forecast should emerge in the coming months.

Source: Yeux1122 (in Korean)