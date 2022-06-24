Galaxy Watch 4 rival, Montblanc smartwatch arrives with Wear OS 3

THE Montblanc announced on Wednesday (22) its new smart watch, which hits stores from July. O summit 3 brings, among the highlights, Wear OS 3, Android version optimized for smartwatches which until then was exclusive to the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4.

successor of Montblanc Summit 2, the new wearable of the German brand has a 1.28-inch AMOLED screen in a rounded shape, a visual that refers to conventional watches. It is equipped with the processor Snapdragon Wear 4100+along with 1 GB of RAM and 8 GB of internal storage.

The model has a series of sensors, which among other things allow you to monitor blood oxygen levels, heart rate, sleep and also physical activities. Microphone, barometer, gyroscope, accelerometer and various customizable dials are other attractions.

Montblanc’s Wear OS 3 is supposed to be a “purer” version than the Galaxy Watch 4.Source: 9to5Google/Reproduction

As for connections, the Montblanc Summit 3 will have NFC for contactless payments, Bluetooth 5.0 and Wi-Fi. The manufacturer did not disclose the complete datasheet, not revealing the details regarding battery life, but other smart watches of the brand have an autonomy of one day, on average.

colors and price

The luxury model has a 42 mm titanium case that can be found in three colors (black, silver and bicolor) and comes with leather or rubber straps in blue, black and green tones. The design includes a rotating crown and two additional buttons for accessing the gadget’s functions.

With delivery expected starting on July 15th, the Montblanc Summit 3 is available for pre-sale in the United States, where it costs US$ 1,290, equivalent to R$ 6,700 at today’s price, excluding taxes. and fees, and also in Europe. The smartwatch will be shipped in sustainable packagingaccording to the company.