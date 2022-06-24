Galaxy Z Flip 4 gains possible color options with various combinations

Samsung is getting closer and closer to launching its new generation of foldable cell phones, and a publication by analyst @DSCCRoss gives more possible details of the Galaxy Z Flip 4. According to him, the product can be purchased in several color options, with different combinations.

Yesterday’s post to my Super Followers… pic.twitter.com/wSd59wumB4 — Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) June 23, 2022

The construction of the device will allow the two halves of the back cover to be painted in different colors. In addition, a third tone can be used on the sides and other structural parts — therefore, the list has nine groups of tones that can be chosen by the consumer.

The leaker stated that the gray color should be the most produced by Samsung in the first months after launch, as it should represent the largest proportion of smartphone sales. Purple and gold tones are also listed among the likely most popular ones.

Other available options include:

black/green/green

gold/yellow/white

golden/yellow/yellow

Light blue

silver/navy blue/navy blue

silver/white/white

It is quite likely that the more colorful options will be part of the Bespoke line, as is already the case with the Galaxy Z Flip 3. The series was created with a focus on personalizing Samsung home appliances, but also reached smartphones to expand the possibilities of choice — Previous news has already pointed out that the amount of combinations available for the Z Flip 4 should increase.

For comparison, the current foldable comes in seven main color options: cream (beige), green, black, violet, grey, white and pink. The Bespoke Edition offers 49 different arrangements, in shades such as yellow, pink, blue, white and black.

Galaxy Z Flip 4: what to expect

Bespoke edition of the Galaxy Z Flip 4 should have more color options (Image: Disclosure / Samsung)

Recent leaks have indicated that the new generation of Samsung’s compact foldable could have up to 512GB of internal storage, double the maximum available at the moment. However, it is not possible to say whether all markets will receive this more advanced variant.

In addition, the Galaxy Z Flip 4 should gain construction and screen improvements, which can make the display crease less visible. The battery shouldn’t have any major changes, but the device is likely to gain support for 25W fast recharges.

The price of the device can also be reduced, especially in its simplest versions. Currently, the Z Flip 3 is sold for an initial price of R$ 4,000 on the Samsung website.

An official date for the launch of the Galaxy Z Flip 4 has not yet been announced, but the appearance of rumors indicates that it should be presented in a few weeks. If Samsung follows the one-year schedule between each generation, the new foldables should be shown in August.

Source: Twitter/@DSCCRoss