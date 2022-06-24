Game of Thrones | Emilia Clarke Not Interested in Reprise Daenerys

After the news that Harrington Kit will reprise his role as Jon Snow in a spinoff of game of Thrones, some are already wondering if Daenerys will also appear in the series. However, it seems that replaying her paternal aunt is a far cry from her plans. Emilia Clarke.

In an interview with the BBC, the actress not only confirmed that Harrington is indeed with a project centered on Snow, but also denied having an interest in returning to play Daenerys Targaryen. Asked about reprising the role, the actress replied “firmly” and laughing that: “No, I think I finished [isso]”.

Although the chance of seeing Daenerys on screen again is null, it is worth remembering that House of the Dragonthe next spin-off of game of Thrones, will be 100% focused on the Targaryen house and the character’s ancestors. Clarke even said that she is looking forward to watching the series: “I’m going to watch this as a new viewer because it’s a billion years before our show, so it’s going to look different.”

The cast of the derivative will have Matt Smith (Doctor Who), Olivia Cooke (Player No. 1), Paddy Considine (The Outsider), Rhys Ifans (The spectacular Spider Man), Steve Touissant (Prince of Persia), Sonoya Mizuno (devs) and Graham McTavish (preacher), between others. House of the Dragon premieres August 21 on HBO Max.

