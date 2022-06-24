GeForce GTX 1630 May Launch on June 28

Model can cost around 150 dollars at launch

We may have the launch of a new video card from NVIDIA in the next few days, it is the GeForce GTX 1630, an entry card that has been rumored for some time. The new graphics card was expected to hit the market in May but due to delays it hasn’t been released yet. The release date may be June 28, as a post in a Chinese forum session indicates.

A notice published about the launch schedule of the new GTX 1630 by the Chinese manufacturer colorful was posted on the forum, pointing the launch to June 28 and informing that there was no official announcement of the launch of the new model so that it would not have a further postponement, if necessary.

Rumors point out that the NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1630 will come with a TU117-150 GPU with 512 CUDA cores with 4GB of video memory with 64-bit bus (versus 128-bit for the 1650) and a TDP of 75W. The estimate from Chinese retailers is that the MSRP at launch is around US$150 (about US$785 in direct conversion).

1.1 quintillion operations per second: World’s fastest supercomputer is from the US

– Continues after advertising –

“Colorful Graphics Card Factory has issued a GTX1630 shipping planning notice

Colorful graphics card factory recently issued the notice that GTX1630 series models will be shipped soon, reminding sectors and agents to pay attention to the delivery time:

The factory is expected to be able to ship from this weekend or early next week, there has been no official announcement to avoid chance of cancellation. In time, official sales are expected to be allowed around June 28, subject to official NVC notice.”

Do you intend to acquire GTX 1630? What are your expectations for the price of this model in Brazil? Share in the comments with your opinion!

All PC, PlayStation, Xbox and Switch game releases as of June 2022

– Continues after advertising –

Illustrator creates dex with 151 “Pokémon” based on Brazilian culture, check out images

Animals, memes, foods, famous characters and personalities from Brazil were honored



…..

Are you thinking about buying a product online? Discover the Adrenaline Save extension for Google Chrome. It is free and offers you price comparisons in major stores and coupons so you can always buy at the best price. Download now.

Via: Videocardz