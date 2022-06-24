Girlfriends joked about being ‘twins’ until they found out they could be sisters

Before discovering they can relate to a half-sister, a couple of Canadian girlfriends joked about them being “Siamese sisters” for living, working and spending “all their free time” together. Carley and Mercedes rose to prominence this week after they revealed that the same man had a relationship with both of their mothers.

In the video, in a humorous tone, one of them appears dubbing a question if the other is ok, to which she receives the answer: “I’m going to give you a punch”, in English.

In another video, the two claim to be in the “happiest relationship” they’ve ever lived. “We literally can’t be apart for more than two seconds,” they describe.

Carley and Mercedes have been together for two years and use TikTok to share the couple’s routine. They said they have already asked for the DNA test, but that it will take some time before the result is announced.

In a video published this week, the couple played with the resemblance again. In a video, the two appear side by side with the caption: “You have 5 minutes added to your life every time someone says you are identical”, reads the image. In the background, the song, “I’m Gonna Live Forever”, by FAME, plays, and they dub the chorus that, in free translation, says “I’m going to live forever”.