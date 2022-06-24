Glove de Pedreiro has less than 50% of companies made to manage careers

Digital influencer Iran Santana, known as Luva de Pedreiro, does not have full control of the company created to manage his career and manage the funds received through advertising contracts. In the partnership with businessman Allan Jesus and another influencer, Victor Melo, Iran’s share corresponds to 45% of the company’s share capital. Together, the other two partners hold 55%, according to a certificate obtained by the UOL at the Board of Trade of the State of Rio de Janeiro (Jucerja).

In practice, this percentage division leaves Iran as a losing vote, in case Allan and Victor come together to make some kind of decision related to the company.

O Cara da Luva de Pedreiro Produções Artísticas SPE LTDA is a company created on April 19 of this year, with a share capital of R$ 50 thousand. Its main objective is the agency of professionals for sports, cultural and artistic activities. Jucerja’s certificate brings April 6, 2027 as the duration of the company, whose headquarters are in Barra da Tijuca, West Zone of Rio.

Iran and Victor entered the society as individuals. Allan Jesus is part of the business through ASJ Holding Participações, of which he is a representative and administrator. This company was created on April 18, the eve of the formalization of the partnership with Iran, with the purpose of managing non-financial intangible assets.

According to Allan, there is a specific current account in the name of the company, to which Luva de Pedreiro’s income from advertising contracts will be allocated. The businessman was contacted to explain the percentage division of the company, but he did not respond. In a video on social networks, Allan stated that there is approximately more than R$ 2 million to be deposited as of July.

“Iran has two accounts with individuals and is aware of a third account, a legal entity, which belongs to our company, of which he is also a partner. This account was created this year. All advertising contracts are in this account for receipt , precisely so that all transparency is possible. All partners have access to statements, entries and exits. This account has not yet been received”, he said.

The context of Allan Jesus’ demonstration is a sequence of notes published by journalist Léo Dias, on the Metrópoles portal, realizing that the two personal accounts of Luva de Pedreiro only registered a turnover of R$ 7,500. The Bahian influencer has advertising contracts with Amazon Prime Video and has already done actions with Pepsi in the European Champions League final.

Businessman says he hired an audit

Luva de Pedreiro has 14.6 million followers on Instagram. On Tiktok, there are more than 17.1 million. On YouTube, the channel has 1.5 million subscribers. Allan said that he hired an audit to examine the documentation, bank account, contracts and notes of the relationship with Luva de Pedreiro in the last four months. The businessman said that he invested R$ 200 thousand with various expenses over that time.

“With the audit being ready, if it is proven that I stole R$1 from Iran, let me bear all the consequences and pay for these acts. middle for many years,” said Allan.

The businessman from Luva de Pedreiro pondered that there was an advertising contract, prior to the opening of the partnership between them, which generated revenue of R$ 20 thousand for Iran. And this amount was deposited in the account of his main company, ASJ Consultoria.

“When I started working with Iran, he had made an informal agreement with an agency. He had to deliver some videos on tiktok, advertising a championship. These amounts were paid. As at that time we had not constituted the company, I had to issue the invoice and this amount was deposited at ASJ Consultoria”, he explained, without saying where the money went afterwards.

Glove in Recife

Iran spent the last few days in Pernambuco. At the beginning of the week, he vented in a live and said he would be a while without posting content. In Recife, he met with another influencer, Ney Silva and businessman Marcelo Seiroz, aka Batata, from F12, a company owned by Falcão, a former futsal player. On Instagram, Ney posted a photo with Luva and used the following caption: “The family is getting stronger every day”.

Iran went to Recife with his parents and strolled through a mall. With Ney, she made videos and pranks in a sporting goods store. A statement by Luva de Pedreiro is expected next week.