Goals and best moments Fluminense 2×1 Cruzeiro for the Copa do Brasil | 06/24/2022

Fluminense 2×1 Cruzeiro

49′ – Cano comes out for Pineira

48′ – André receives the card for a hard foul on Adriano

46′ – Six more minutes of play

41′ – William Oliveira receives the card and is out of the return game

40′ – Vitor Leque advances on the left, takes time to decide what to do and is cornered by two defenders

36′ – Adriano replacing Machado

34′ – Luiz Henrique dribbles two markers in the penalty area on the right, but then loses control of the ball that is sent away by the defense

30′ – Pedrão is the yellow player of the time

27′ – Samuel Xavier receives the card for delaying the opponent’s counterattack with a foul

24′ – André risks from outside the area and the ball slides on the top post!

22′ – Patrick opens the scoring for São Paulo against Palmeiras at Morumbi

20′ – Rômulo receives a free-kick in front of the goal, but André appears to block the shot at the last minute!

17′ – One of Fluminense’s ball boys is expelled from the game for rolling to put the ball back on the field

15′ – Fluminense 21 x 4 Cruzeiro

11′ – Arias starts on the right, invades the area, shoots high and Cano heads free on the second post to swing the nets!!

9′ – Zé Ivaldo comes out for Pedrão Rafael Santos comes in for Fernando Canesin

8′ – Home team attacks with intensity in search of another goal

4′ – Cano receives from Arias at the entrance of the penalty area, makes the turn and hits low. The ball deflects on the way and goes out through the baseline

ball rolls again

Fluminense 1×1 Cruzeiro

51′ – Lucas Oliveira hits the net with a header on the first post after a corner from the left!!

49′ – Coach Paulo Pezzolano receives the card for a complaint too

48′ – Edu kept complaining that Fábio had left the penalty area with the ball in his hand

47′ – Edu is yellowed for a complaint

46′ – Six more minutes in the first half

45′ – Ganso crosses from the right, Manoel deflects it with his head on the first post and the ball dies in the left corner of the goal!!

41′ – Referee checks the VAR and changes the yellow for Geovane Jesus to a red one!!

39′ – Geovane Jesus is the yellow card for a foul on Nonato

34′ – Fluminense player is down on the field with pain in his left foot

32′ – Canesin arrives from behind after a cross from the left, hits first and sends long over the goal

30′ – Zé Ivaldo takes down Arias at the entrance of the Minas Gerais team’s area on the left and takes the yellow card

28′ – Coach Paulo Pezzolano of Tricolor carioca kicks a glass of water in anger and is reprimanded by the referee

25′ – Arias advances on the left, reaches the baseline, shoots low behind and the defender removes the danger

21′ – VAR cancels Tricolor’s goal! Arias is caught offside at the start of play. He received a throw on the left and crossed in the area, and then the ball went to Cano.

18′ – Cano catches the left in the penalty area on the right and kicks hard to swell the nets!!

15′ – Arias pulls Zé Ivaldo to stop the counterattack and receives the card

12′ – Referee marks a free kick in the middle for Raposa and prevents Edu’s progression in advantage that comes out in front of the goal

7′ – This will be the attacker’s last game with the tricolor shirt. He will go to Betis, from Spain.

3′ – Cruzeiro side takes the ball off the goal line to prevent Fluminense’s goal!

Ball rolling at Maracanã!

The national anthem is played

At 19 pm, the ball will roll at Maracanã! Stay tuned for details with us!

In addition to real time here at VAVEL Brasil, the match between Fluminense vs Cruzeiro live will be broadcast by SporTV and Premiere

Referee: André Luiz de Freitas Castro (GO)

Assistants: Bruno Raphael Pires (FIFA-GO) and Fabrício Vilarinho da Silva (FIFA-GO)

Video referee: Daniel Nobre Bins (RS)

Cris Silva (knee sprain) and Luan Freitas (knee surgery)