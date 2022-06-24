Golden State Warriors select Gui Santos to play alongside Curry and Thompson

Gui Santos was selected with the 55th pick in the NBA Draft by the Golden State Warriors

Brazil will have one more representative in the NBA! This Thursday, Gui Santos was selected by the Golden State Warriors 55th pick in the 2022 Draft.

The winger, who played in the last season of the NBB for Minas, was selected by the current champions and, in principle, will be a player in the squad alongside names like Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green, in addition to being coached by his countryman Leandrinhowho is part of the Golden State coaching staff.

Before the draft, Gui Santos had already talked about the training he did with the Warriors and the hope of entering the NBA. “Among the teams I coached, one was the Golden State Warriors, reigning NBA champions, and being there in that setting, in that unbelievable structure, was an incredible experience. I did my best and having the opportunity to enter the NBA would be the best gift.” I could win”, he said, through his adviser.

Draymond Green, Klay Thompson and Stephen Curry after the Warriors’ title over the Celtics in the 2022 NBA Finals getty

Now the Brazil has 16 drafted players in NBA historybeing that 3 – Paulão Prestes, Oscar Schmidt and Marquinhos Abdala – did not get to act. Currently, there are 2 Brazilians in action in the best basketball in the world: Raulzinhowho played last season for Washington Wizards and is now a free agent, and Didi Louzadawhich belongs to Portland Trail Blazers.