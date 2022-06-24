Google launches report in Brazil that shows who pays for political ads on its platforms | Technology

Google released this Thursday (23) in Brazil a tool that shows the names of those who pay for political advertising on its platforms, such as YouTube, and on partner sites that use the AdSense advertising system.

O Political Ads Transparency Reportas it is called, presents all ads that mention political parties and candidates for federal level positions in Brazil – it can be accessed at this link.

The page was one of the commitments foreseen by Google in an agreement signed in February with the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) to combat disinformation about elections on the internet.

It will be updated constantly and, at the moment, brings together more than 1,500 political ads created since November 2021when Google changed its rules on political content.

Since then, anyone interested in running this type of ad on the company’s services has to go through a verification process.

In the report, you can search for political ads by author (party or candidate, for example), state in which they were shown, number of views, approximate amount paid and format (text, graphic or video).

When an ad page is opened, the tool displays the content of the campaign and informs the period in which it was run, the amount invested by it and what was the targeting, that is, to which audience it was intended.