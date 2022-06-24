Google Maps: New feature shows real-time traffic to users

Users who have had access to the latest Google Maps update can now use the new feature that alerts them to nearby traffic conditions.

In the new widget, freer lanes are highlighted in green, while lanes with slightly more complicated traffic are highlighted in yellow. Areas with heavy vehicle traffic are marked in red.

The widget window also has a magnifying glass icon, which allows the user to enlarge the image and see specific points. The app will always be active, and updating the traffic data in real time.

To install the feature it is necessary to have the latest update (v11.35.1) of Google Maps. After making sure the device is up to date, tap and hold somewhere on the home screen and select widgets. Search for the Maps icon, and after finding it, select it and choose the traffic option.

Then just click on the widget and it will be added to your home screen. To use it, you need to confirm that you leave the location activated, and confirm that the app has permission to access it.

The novelty is being released gradually and, therefore, may not appear for some users. The expectation, however, is that it will be available to all users within the next few weeks.

With the launch, Google now has a total of 35 widgets for Android. In the last few days, as you read here on Gizmodo BrazilMaps has also launched a feature that helps users monitor toll prices.