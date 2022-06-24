Google News gets a new look with more customization options

O Google News won one renewed interface with a new look and more customization options. The news comes in celebration of the 20 years of service and are available only for computers at the time.

The new interface keeps the search bar at the top, but shows a guide line just below, which replaces the old layout’s navigation column. The first tab called Home is selected by default when you open Google News. Next to you, you’ll find the “For You” and “Following” tabs, which show you personalized recommendations and news about the topics you follow.

THE timeline Home will show top news at the general, local level and an “options for you” window. Scrolling down the page, news blocks will separate the topics that were previously on the left side of the screen – and are also listed in the top bar.

The Home page also has a weather widget that can be expanded to see additional details. (TecMundo)Source: TecMundo

In this same area with subject blocks, you can find the Personalize. With the menu, you can add, remove and reorder topics that appear on the Google News page.

Google has also expanded the “Fact-checking” section on the desktop to provide more context about the information displayed on the service.

The customize button does not move local, main and for you news blocks. (TecMundo)Source: TecMundo

The new Google News interface on PC is available to all users, and you still have the option to revert to the old layout. The service is also returning to Spain after eight years.