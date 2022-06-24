Google’s new glasses do real-time translations

The mechanism would work as a ‘caption for the whole world’ and would appear in augmented reality. Check out!

After nine years of the launch of Google Glass, glasses that filmed what the user was seeing, but which made people worry about privacy and received very low marks because of the design, Google presents a new attempt to produce technological glasses. .

The company’s idea is to allow people who speak completely different languages ​​to be able to converse. The item was just one of a range of products revealed by Google at its annual developer conference in California on May 15th.

“We’re working on technology that allows us to break down language barriers, taking years of searching Google Translate and bringing that to glasses,” Eddie Chung, Google’s director of product management, said at the company’s conference. The name of the resource will be “subtitles to the world”.

So far, Google has only shown a prototype video of the new glasses. It displays translations for conversations in English, Mandarin, Spanish, and US Sign Language.

There is not much information about this new project yet. In addition, the company did not give a release date or even confirm that the device did not have a camera installed, as in Google Glass.

Amazon smart glasses

Google isn’t the first company to launch smart glasses. In 2019, at a hardware event, Amazon presented Echo Frames, its smart glasses. Although the appliance looks like other normal models, it has Alexa – Amazon’s virtual secretary – integrated and it is possible to set alarms on the side of the device.

The Echo Frames don’t have a viewfinder or camera, just built-in microphones and a small speaker for accessing Alexa. It weighs just 31 grams and costs U$174.99 (about R$840).

