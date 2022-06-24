Gossip Girl | Michelle Trachtenberg returns as Georgina in Year 2

Georgina is back! the character of Michelle Trachtenberg will show up in the 2nd season of the reboot of gossip Girl, as confirmed by the actress herself on her Instagram – check out the post below.

In the first season, fans of gossip Girl met Milo Sparks (Azhy Robertson), son of Georgina. The character of the classic series, however, did not appear.

Trachtenberg appeared in gossip Girl original between 2008 and 2012. A member of New York high society, she had a conflicted relationship with Serena (Blake Lively), and ends the series dating Jack (Desmond Harrington).

The 2nd season of the new gossip Girl still without a premiere date for HBO Max. The streaming platform makes all episodes of the 1st year available.

