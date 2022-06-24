Groom shoots in celebration of his wedding and kills guest friend

One Groom ended up shooting a guest at her wedding celebration this week in Robertsganj (India).

Initially, Manish Madheshia, who is in the Indian Army, shot up. When he was getting ready for a new shot, also in the air, the gun went off “accidentally”, before the groom raised his right hand, killing Babulal Yadav35 years old, who is also in the military.

Babulal had traveled a long distance to attend his friend’s wedding, “Sun” said.

The guest fell to the ground wounded. He was taken to a nearby hospital, but did not survive.

Groom shoots at his wedding celebration and kills guest

Manish was arrested and had his weapon seized.

The police work, initially, with the hypothesis of manslaughterbut the investigation is still ongoing. Watch the incident log below:

“A person who was serving in the army, identified as Babulal Yadav, died after being shot during the celebration of the groom, Manish Madheshia”confirmed Sonbhadra Amrendra Police Superintendent Pratap Singh, who also took statements from relatives of the victim.

