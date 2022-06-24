Hackers steal $100M in project cryptocurrencies, token drops 10%

A popular product on Harmony’s network suffered an exploit attack and $100 million worth of cryptocurrencies was stolen in one of the biggest hacks in the crypto industry in recent weeks.

“The Harmony team has identified the detour that occurred this morning on the Horizon Bridge, worth approximately $100 million,” the network’s developers said on Twitter. “We are working with national authorities and forensic experts to identify the culprit and recover the stolen funds.”

They also said that the FBI, the American intelligence agency and cybersecurity companies have teamed up to look for the scammer.

Harmony’s native token ONE is down after news of the theft, down more than 12% in the last 24 hours. This was despite a general market recovery, with Bitcoin (BTC) approaching $21,000.

The attack is one of several exploits to affect bridges — tools that allow users to move tokens between blockchains — taking the total loss to more than $1 billion in 2022 alone. 326 million in a hack) in February and Ronin’s (which suffered a $625 million hit) in April.

The Horizon bridge allows users to trade assets such as tokens, stablecoins and NFTs between the Ethereum, Binance Smart Chain (BSC) and Harmony blockchains.

In another tweet, Harmony stated that the attack did not impact the Bitcoin bridge and that funds and assets stored in decentralized vaults were “safe for now.”

The bridge’s working mechanism allowed criminals to exploit the network. According to developer documents, it happened this way: a series of smart contracts were implemented on the Ethereum, BSC and Harmony blockchains. A pool of validators checks when users lock liquidity on any of these networks.

When a token blocking action is detected on the Ethereum blockchain, the pool of validators validates it and passes the final information to the Harmony blockchain, where an equal amount of tokens that have passed through the bridge are minted.

On the other hand, when the burning of tokens that have passed through the bridge is detected on the Harmony blockchain, the pool of validators validates it and passes the final information to the Ethereum blockchain, where the same amount of the original tokens is unlocked.

Blockchain data shows that, as of this writing, the criminal had not moved any funds to exchanges or private swap services such as Tornado Cash.

Meanwhile, Harmony developers said they have notified exchanges and halted Horizon bridge activities to prevent further transactions. “The team is committed and investigations continue,” they declared. As of press time, Harmony had not responded to requests for comment.

