“He doesn’t play. That’s right”; Sormani frustrates plans and ‘blows’ drastic change in Flamengo’s defense

After the defeat to Atlético-MG in the Copa do Brasil, the Flamengo turns the “key” this Saturday (25) for a duel against América-MG, at Maracanã, for the 14th round of the Brazilian Championship. Both are with 15 points, but Mengão has the best goal difference, placing only in 14th place, very close to the Z-4.

Needing the three points anyway, Dorival Júnior intends to test Gabigol and Pedro together in the starting lineup. The idea is more viable at the moment due to the serious injury of Bruno Henrique, who is no longer playing this season. The coaching staff should get some reinforcements, released by the DM as goalkeeper Santos, but behind the scenes the information is different.

A little while ago, in the program ESPN F90, the commentator Fábio Sormani consulted a source within Flamengo who confirmed that Dorival will not be able to count on two athletes considered starters against América. “Rodrigo Caio doesn’t play. That’s right. The other players he (Dorival) will climb according to the DM’s assessment. But he won’t save for the game against Tolima (for Libertadores). He wants to beat América- MG”, said.

About Santos’ lineup in goal, Sormani indicated that Dorival’s plan would be in a week or two, in order to respect the time of transition to the field. The archer has recovered from a grade 2 quadriceps injury in his left thigh.

In this way, if the information Sormani prevails and Santos is off the bench, Dorival must choose to keep Diego Alves as a starter or select the young Hugo Souza. The latter was Paulo Sousa’s favorite, before the signing of the former Athletico-PR goalkeeper.