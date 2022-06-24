Heard accuses Depp again: “Until the day I die, I will keep every word of my testimony”

Read too

Amber Heard again accused Johnny Depp of physical abuse in her first interview, pre-taped last week, after being convicted of defamation by the Fairfax County Courthouse in Virginia, USA. The actor filed suit over an article she published in the Washington Post, describing herself as a “public figure representing domestic violence”. He was also found guilty on one of three charges he received, but ultimately, on a financial level, the verdict was in favor of the “Pirates of the Caribbean” star, who is expected to be compensated at $8.35 million.





Heard continues to classify Depp as “liar‘ and repeated his claims that he would have assaulted her during the weddingwhich lasted 15 months, as shown on NBC’s Today show.

Despite the conviction, the actress refused to recant and maintained her version that she would have been abused by him.

“He said he never hit you. Is that a lie?” asked TV show host Savannah Guthrie.

Heard got straight to the point and said that Depp lied in court.

“Yes it is [mentira]”, replied the actress. “Until the day I die, I will keep every word of my testimony.”

Already in the preview of the interview, Heard said that “don’t blame the jury” for the outcome of the case. The program is being shown in three parts, but will be broadcast in its entirety on Dateline, on the same station as the Today program.

“I don’t blame them,” Heard said. “I really understand. He’s a beloved character and people feel like they know him. He’s a fantastic actor,” she said of Depp.

Nonetheless, Heard called the frenzy surrounding the case on social media “unfair”, considering that most of the posts were in support of Depp. As long as the term Justice is Amber Heard received 27 million views on TikTok, the expression for Depp garnered 20 billion views.

“I don’t care what anyone thinks about me or what judgments you want to make about what happened in the privacy of my own home, in my marriage, behind closed doors. I don’t assume the average person should know these things. And so I don’t take it personally,” added the actress. “But even someone who’s sure I deserve all this hate and cruelty, even if you think I’m lying, you still can’t look me in the eye and tell me that you think social media has been fair representation. tell me you think that was fair”.

During the six-week marathon trial in Fairfax, Virginia, which began April 11 and ended June 1, Depp called 38 witnesses while Heard’s team invited 24. The jury saw dozens of texts, photos, videos and records. doctors related to the case. In the verdict document, there were 42 points to be classified as true or false, the Daily Mail reported.





Johnny Depp may waive compensation for Amber Heard



Johnny Depp can waive the amount of compensation he is expected to receive from his ex-wife, Amber Heard, after she is ordered to pay $ 10 million. The information was released by the actor’s own defense lawyers, who said that Depp’s attitude “was never about money”, in an interview with Good Morning America.

“As Mr. Depp testified, it was never about the money for him. It was about restoring his reputation,” said Benjamin Chew, who gave the interview alongside Camille Vasquez, another of the actor’s defense attorneys, saying he could step down. to payment.

Heard’s attorney, Elaine Bredehoft, said her client “absolutely” would not have enough money to pay the amount for damages.

Understand the outcome of the trial



The verdict in the case involving the actors was read in the Fairfax County Courthouse in Virginia. Amber was found guilty of statements made in an article written in The Washington Post, in which she accused Depp of abuse. In the decision, the jury determined that the actress would have to compensate her ex-husband in US$ 15 million (equivalent to R$ 71.9 million). But Amber will pay just over $8 million.

The jury’s decision split the damages into $10 million as compensatory measures for defaming Depp and a further $5 million as punitive measures. This last value was reduced, at the end of the reading of the verdict, by Judge Penney Azcarate. Following the maximum ceiling for punitive damages in the state, the amount dropped to US$ 350 thousand.

Furthermore, Depp was also sentenced to $2 million for defaming Amber Heard. Thus, the value of US$ 15 million was reduced to US$ 8.35 million.

Regarding Heard’s lawsuit against Depp, the actor was found guilty on one of three counts. The “Pirates of the Caribbean” star will have to pay $2 million (equivalent to R$ 9.5 million) in moral damages for the ex-wife. Amber had asked for compensation in the amount of $100 million.

