Herogasm makes fun of Gal Gadot in a hilarious way

The new episode of The Boys, Herogasm, made fun of actress Gal Gadot in a hilarious way.

Right at the opening of the sixth episode of the third season, some celebrities and heroes sang “Imagine”, a song by John Lennon (via ComicBook).

Continues after advertising

The scene worked as a parody of the video in which Gadot gathered celebrities to sing the song in 2020, due to the lockdowns of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Actors Patton Oswalt, Josh Gad, Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis, Elizabeth Banks, Kumail Nanjiani and Rose Byrne, were singing the song. In addition to them, the heroes of Vought, Deep, Trem Bala and Black Noir, this one with a poster, participated.

Gadot, interpreter of Wonder Woman in cinemas, was harshly criticized by netizens at the time, and apologized for what happened.

“It wasn’t the right time and it wasn’t the right thing. It was in bad taste,” the actress told InStyle earlier this year.

In addition to the comical moment, fans are still talking about Herogasm, the most anticipated episode of The Boys.

What is Herogasm?

The event is basically a big annual superhero orgy. In the series, it is organized by lesser-known heroes (although it was created by Soldier Boy), who bring together several other “supers” and sex workers for a day filled with sex, drugs and more.

In the comics, the story is quite different. This is an event organized by Vought, which brings together the most select heroes for a retreat on an isolated island. What happens there is more or less the same.

The Amazon Prime Video series episode, however, uses Herogasm as a backdrop rather than a central element of the narrative. The plot continues to be followed normally.

The Boys has two full seasons on Amazon Prime Video. Year three is on air, with new episodes released on Fridays.