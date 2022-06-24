Herogasm was context for explosive episode of The Boys

There were months of anticipation for what would come in the sixth episode of the third season of The Boys, the promised chapter that would deliver the “most absurd scene” on TV: herogasm, also known as the orgy of heroes. Removal of pages from Garth Ennis – but in a very different way from the comics – the event portrayed in the chapter “Herogasm” finally delivered what the creator Eric Kripke promised, but in the end the orgy was just a backdrop for what was the biggest episode of the season.

That’s because herogasm may have been publicized, promised, and billed as “the craziest scene” of The Boys, but that conversation started just over a year ago, when the production touted the inclusion of the orgy in the new year of the series. It so happens that in this same episode some of the biggest events of The Boys they also develop, in movements that resume even unresolved issues since the first episode of the series. Between meetings between Bullet Train and Hughie, Victoria Neuman’s open games and an important speech by the Homelander to himself, The Boys did the sixth episode of the season what the penultimate sophomore had done—prepared for the end with explosive clashes.

Starting with the best of the real world shots – the video à la Gal Gadot of the Deep – the newest episode builds on the Seven’s discovery that Soldier Boy is back, a surprise that makes Homelander feel threatened and count on the support of Black Noir. Here the third season makes yet another move of leaning in diabolical, a collection of animations that provided us with one of the first “heroic” stories of Pátria, and its partnership with Noir. The mysterious member of the Seven, however, has mysterious intentions, and sets out on an individual mission.

It is in this context that Antony Starr You have your chance to shine brighter. In an increasingly intense move to test the limits of Homelander, the third season has given more space to the actor’s interpretation, and in the sixth episode his final test comes in a classic format. Relying more on his vulnerability than his “evil look”, Starr joins the list that includes the likes of Gollum and the Green Goblin, delivering yet another iconic scene of a villain talking to himself. The moment could be the main highlight of the episode, if “Herogasm” didn’t continue on an intense journey throughout its 59 minutes.

While Luz-Estrela and Leitinho bond as the most upstanding members – and Marvin finally reveals his past and trauma with Soldier Boy -, Frances and Kimiko suffer as they are captured by Nina’s team, and the character of Jensen Ackles reveals himself fully for the first time, understanding modernity and bonding with Hughie as he awaits his mission. Here, The Boys follows in the clever insistence of inserting Hughie as the ultimate example of the third season’s theme: male frailty, reflected throughout his arc with Annie.

Starlight even has one of the most surprising scenes of the episode, in a revealing conversation with Victoria Neuman. The interaction, which opens the game but takes few places (at least so far), serves to push the heroine further down her path of justice. At the Vought Tower, at the same time, Bullet Train also suffers its upheaval, finally asking for reparations for the Blue Hawk racist scandal and receiving a big no response from Ashley. In another aspect of the episode, Kimiko and Frances go through a suffocation that almost takes the Female from us.

The climax of the episode, however, arrives in what was promised as a clash from the beginning, and when I say that I don’t just mean the third season. Herogasm was indeed the promised orgy of heroes (perhaps, however, hampered by the absurd hype created by the production), but its relevance is less in explicit sex and fluid scenes and more in parallel clashes. This is the ground for the clash between Brutus and Homelander, and Soldier Boy and the leader of the seven, as well as bringing historic moments for Hughie and his main motivation in going after the supers. While much of this is all muscular, the main effect on our guys is the breakdown in trust that is caused in the relationship between Marvin and Billy.

It’s a few deaths and several confrontations that lead to the most breathtaking finale of the third season episode. “Herogasm” ends with a twist that completely shakes the board that has so far been formed. And with promising new partnerships and conflicts still unresolved, The Boys heads into the final stretch of the season with unprecedented unpredictability.