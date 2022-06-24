How to activate and register Claro SIM card

Activate and register Claro chip on your cell phone is a simple process for those who have changed their number or are acquiring a second line and need to configure the operator’s new SIM and use it in a matter of minutes.

Pay attention to some information when configuring the SIM chip, such as the location and proper format, introducing it securely. In addition, it is worth keeping an eye on how many prepaid numbers are linked to your CPF.

How to activate the Claro SIM card

To activate it, it is necessary first of all to turn off the device and insert the SIM into the tray. The operator advises using SIM 1 after purchasing the SIM card for a better browsing experience, but it is up to you to define the tray.

Once you have entered, you can activate it as follows:

It is necessary to turn on the device and wait for the activation to begin; An SMS will arrive with your line number; In addition, it will be necessary, as indicated by the text message, to restart your device; Another SMS will be sent to you, with a link to register the line; Ready! That way your chip is already activated.

All information will be sent via SMS to activate the Claro chip (Screenshot: Rodrigo Folter)

How to register a Claro SIM card

After activating and restarting the device, make sure your cell phone is disconnected from the internet. The user has three ways to register: clicking on the link received by SMS or calling *555# and registering via message, or using *555 to register via voice.

If you feel the need, you can even nearest clear store from your home to have the assistance of an attendant, in any case the following information will have to be presented:

Birth date;

CPF number and state where it was issued;

Document with photo (RG or CNH);

zip code of your residence.

This data may be requested more than once during the registration process. After completion, connect the device to the internet again, have your document in hand and access the identification portal. It is advisable to do it by cell phone, as it will be necessary to send a selfie throughout the process.

Select the option “I have read and accepted the Term of Veracity”; Enter your CPF again and the number received by SMS; Follow the on-screen steps to complete the process.

Finish registering the Claro chip on the website indicated by the operator (Screenshot: Rodrigo Folter)

Once registered, new customers can choose to top up on a prepaid plan or subscribe to a cell phone plan in the Claro Planos area available in the Minha Claro Móvel app (Android | iOS).

What to do if the chip fails?

If, when carrying out the activation process, an error message appears on the SIM Card, it is recommended to check that the SIM card has been inserted correctly and restart the phone. Often this solves the problem, but it is also possible that the chip was purchased with a problem.

If this is the case, it is necessary, whoever seeks to be a Claro customer can contact the operator through the number 1052 and explain what happens to an attendant.

That way you can activate and register the new chip quickly and can start using the operator’s services.