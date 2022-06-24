Iconic character from the original series will return for reboot Rolling Stone

Official series Instagram confirmed the participation of a major character from the original series in the reboot of Gossip Girl

reboot of gossip Girl(2021) had some appearances from the iconic 2000s series and the second season will bring back another famous character: Georgina SparksInterpreted by Michelle Trachtenberg.

around georgina was theorized by fans since the first season, as her son, Milo Sparks, appears in one of the scenes. Now, the official account of the series has confirmed the return of the actress to the cast with a video.

Published on Instagram, the video shows Trachtenberg someone or something in an empty theater, with the caption, “it only takes one spark to start a fire” – which may refer to the character’s last name, since sparks in English it means spark.

In the original series, georgina became known for being a treacherous character, always putting herself in the middle of plans for Blair (Leighton Meester), Chuck (Ed Westwick), Serena (Blake Lively), Nate (Chace Crawford) and Dan (Penn Badgley).

The Gossip Girl Reboot

the original series of gossip Girl (2007) had six seasons and to this day is one of the most beloved teen dramas by the public. The reboot is set in the same high school where the old characters attended, but this time it’s focused on the half-sisters on their mother’s side, Julien (Jordan Alexander) and Zoya (Whitney Peak).

Both grew up with only their parents. However, while Julien always lived in the Upper East Side, an upscale neighborhood of New York, United States, while her sister had a modest life in another city. When zoya wins a scholarship to the same school as Julien, they start studying together. But the good relationship they’ve built throughout their lives can be put in jeopardy when the two’s secrets are exposed on Gossip Girl’s Instagram.