Icons of country music, Irmãs Galvão are celebrated in a documentary – Jornal do Oeste

It was more than 70 years of career, 80 albums released and the milestone of becoming the country duo that was active for the longest time in the country. Galvão ended their long trajectory in 2021, when they revealed an illness as the reason for the end of the musical partnership between the sisters Mary Zuil Galvão and Marilene Galvão. It was a difficult moment for them and for the audience, who sang so much together and had fun with their lively partners. This life and work story is told in the documentary Eu e Minha Irmã – A Trajetória das Irmãs Galvão, which premieres on Monday, 27, on the Music Box Brazil channel.

Directed by Thiago Rosente, the film retraces the personal and artistic trajectory of the duo As Galvão, who spent much of their career under another name, As Irmãs Galvão. From the beginning, in the 1940s, as girls, in the interior of São Paulo, until gaining fame and conquering Brazil.

In addition to the testimonies of the two sisters, Mary and Marilene, the documentary features reports from great names in country music, such as Renato Teixeira, Daniel, Carlos Randall, Mario Campanha, among others.

Trajectory

Born in the interior of São Paulo, Mary in the city of Ourinhos and Marilene in Palmital, the Galvão sisters followed the path of other musicians in the popular songbook. The taste for country music came from the cradle and even children were already wielding violas and began a successful trajectory, first on Radio Club Marconi, in Paraguaçu Paulista, interpreting country music and already being successful with listeners. “We had to fight to sing”, said Mary in an interview with Estadão, in 2017.

Pioneers within this genre, they faced a lot of prejudice but did not lower their heads, moved on and gained respect and space. Now in São Paulo, always encouraged by their parents, Bertholdo and Maria, performed on the radio program Torre de Babel, led by Salomão Ésper. The success was so great that it didn’t take long for them to get to Rádio Nacional.

And then came the contracts for recording albums, and the first, in 78 rotations, would not be long in being released. And so Mary and Marilene followed suit, recording four LPs a year. The shows in the interior of São Paulo filled the duo’s schedule, which had songs composed by names such as Raul Torres and Nhô Pai in the repertoire.

Success revived

One of the great hits of the duo As Galvão, without a doubt, was and is the song Beijinho Doce. Since the launch, the song has been present in all the presentations, which contributed to consecrate them in the music scene. The song even survived when it was included in the soundtrack of the soap opera A Favorita, currently reprized by Globo, and where the duo Flora (Patrícia Pillar) and Donatela (Claudia Raia) sang the song, highlighting again the name of Galvão.

A way to introduce the duo to younger generations, the documentary is a tribute to the Galvão Sisters, considered national heritage. In addition to having influenced other names in caipira music, the two paved the way for women in this musical world in which the male presence predominated.