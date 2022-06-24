Inside and out of the world’s first military Airbus A321neo, which was delivered today

photo: Luftwaffe





This Thursday (23), the German Air Force (Luftwaffe) received its first Airbus A321LR. The aircraft, which will carry the tactical number 15+10, has been configured by the Lufthansa Technik team and will have a capacity of up to 136 passengers. In all, there are two copies ordered by the German government.

At first, your job will be focused on transporting troops and passengers, in special tactical missions. In the future, however, it could also be converted to transport the wounded and sick, that is, for so-called medical evacuation missions. With this in mind, Lufthansa Technik has already made preparations, with the installation of the onboard oxygen supply. Finally, it will also deliver twelve patient transport units with stretchers and devices to be installed in the cabin.





Lieutenant General Ingo Gerhartz is heading the program for the new Airbus A321. During the event of receiving the aircraft, he recalled that “On November 30, 2018, the Air Force was unable to bring then Chancellor Angela Merkel to the G20 summit in Buenos Aires. The first A340 the Chancellor was on had to make an emergency landing in Cologne due to electrical problems. The second was unavailable due to crew service time. Finally, the chancellor had to travel to Argentina on a regular flight with Iberia.”.

As a result, Germany decided to exchange its entire fleet of VIP aircraft for more modern jets. Thus, the idea of ​​the three Airbus A350-900 was conceived, but it also made room for the purchase of two A321neo, which is now being received.

Below are some photos of the aircraft inside provided by Lufthansa Technik.



