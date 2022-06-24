Intel releases gaming benchmarks of Arc Alchemist A770M and A730M mobile GPUs

Results put the two GPUs ahead of the RTX 3050 Ti and RTX 3060, according to the company

While we wait for the availability of the first Intel Arc graphics cards, which arrived first in China, Intel has released (via Tom’s Hardware) now the gaming benchmark results of two of your mobile GPUs, almost three months after the official launch. THE Arc A730m and A770Mthe two best SKUs at the moment within that initial lineup, rank slightly above the GeForce RTX 3050 Ti and RTX 3060 respectively in gaming.

Regarding the two GPUs for notebooks, what we know so far is what they yield in synthetic benchmarks, which is not of much interest to PC gamers, especially in the case of Intel, since it seems that the video drivers have not yet arrived in a ripeness.

However, Intel brought us real results in games using its two notebook GPUs and compared the performance obtained in games with results from NVIDIA’s mobile GPUs. Check below the comparison released by Intel with the average FPS in each game.

Benchmark on Intel Arc A730M and A770M games

Game (1080p) RTX 3050 Ti Arc A730M A730M/

3050TI RTX 3060 Arc A770M A770M/

3060 Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (High) 38 50 132% 74 69 93% Borderlands 3 (Ultra) 45 50 111% 60 76 127% Control (High) 42 62 148% 70 89 127% Cyberpunk 2077 (Ultra) 39 49 126% 54 68 126% Death Stranding (Ultra) 89 87 98% 113 102 90% Dirt 5 (High) 64 61 95% 83 87 105% F1 2021 (Ultra) 68 86 126% 96 123 128% Far Cry 6 (Ultra) 63 68 108% 80 82 103% Gears of War 5 (Ultra) 58 52 90% 72 73 101 Horizon Zero Dawn (Ultimate Quality) 63 50 79% 80 68 85% Metro Exodus (Ultra) 39 54 138% 53 69 130% Red Dead Redemption 2 (High) 46 60 130% 66 77 117% Strange Brigade (Ultra) 98 123 126% 134 172 128% The Division 2 (Ultra) 63 51 81% 78 86 110% The Witcher 3 (Ultra) 96 101 105% 124 141 114% Total War Saga: Troy (Ultra) 48 66 138% 71 86 121% Watch Dogs Legion (High) 59 71 120% 77 89 116% Average of 17 games 57.2 64.6 113% 78.8 88.3 112%

It’s always good to look suspiciously at benchmark results from the companies themselves, but this is the first official we have, as notebooks equipped with Arc GPUs are not yet available across the globe. Below you can see the notebooks used by Intel in this comparison:

Intel Arc A770M – Pre-production Laptop Laptop (Core i9-12900HK + 16GB DDR5-4800)

– Pre-production Laptop Laptop (Core i9-12900HK + 16GB DDR5-4800) Intel Arc A730M – Pre-production notebook (Core i7-12700H + 16GB DDR5-4800)

– Pre-production notebook (Core i7-12700H + 16GB DDR5-4800) NVIDIA RTX 3060 – MSI Pulse GL66 (Core i7-11800H + 16GB DDR4-3200)

– MSI Pulse GL66 (Core i7-11800H + 16GB DDR4-3200) NVIDIA RTX 3050 Ti – ROG Zephyrus M16 (Core i7-11800H + 16GB DDR4-3200)

Intel used modern and considerably stronger CPUs, as well as much faster DDR5 memories (4800 MHz) against the DDR-3200 of other notebooks.

…..

Via: WCCFtech