iOS 16 and macOS Ventura: new betas reveal more news

Whenever new test versions of Apple’s operating systems are released, as happened yesterday with the second betas, news are found not mentioned by the company or even details about the announced features.

Just yesterday we already talked about some iOS 16 beta 2 news and now some more changes have been found that will be in the iOS 16 — and a super important one in the macOS Ventura 13.

Editing Messages in Old iOS Versions

As announced at WWDC22, from iOS 16 it will be possible to delete or edit your messages sent in iMessage. However, as this will only work on the thriving system, many wondered how the message would appear on older iPhones without this feature.

For deleted messages, unfortunately, nothing will change. That is, even if you remove it, if the contact is on iOS 15 or earlier, the message will still be there.

However, for edited messages, Apple found a way: if any contact is on a system prior to iOS/iPadOS 16, they will receive the original message and, just below, an alert of the type “Edited to” with the new message displayed. then. It’s not the most elegant solution, but it is some solution at least.

New menu for HomePods betas

Following the news that, for the first time, HomePods [mini] will have public beta versions released, the new iOS 16 beta has revealed a specific menu to control these versions of smart speakers in the Home app (home).

For those already testing the betas on HomePods, you had to set up a beta profile for each one. With this new feature, it will now be possible to choose exactly which device will receive the test update, with a single beta profile — and if you want to stop testing, just deactivate it. However, this profile must already be configured for the user to see the new menu option.

An intriguing fact is that only HomePods mini were identified in the tests, which may suggest that the original HomePod will not receive the public beta. 🤔

More news from the new video player

Apple has decided to completely remodel the video player of the new iOS/iPadOS 16, as we have already mentioned here. Last year, tvOS 15 gained a new video experience and, most likely from what it learned from this change, the company brought a new interface to its mobile devices as well.

Image: 9to5Mac

The big difference is that the main functions (play/pause, rewind or fast forward) are centered on the screen instead of in a small bottom bar. The rewind or fast forward time has been increased from 15 to 10 seconds, and luckily, you will no longer need to tap the screen to bring up the controls and then tap to pause: now just tap in the middle of the screen while a video is playing that the app will pause the content, as if there was a button that was invisible.

As for the gestures, it will be possible to pinch to leave or take the video out of full screen mode, which is much more natural than the current two taps. And to move the playbar and place it at the exact point you want, just tap anywhere on the screen and move backwards (if you want to go back in time) or forward (if you want to go forward).

Regarding the design, the bars for each option were replaced by just floating elements on top of the content, giving a more minimalist look. Also, titles are more visible and a short description of the content is more easily accessed.

The change occurs automatically throughout the system, both when playing videos in Apple and third-party apps — with the exception, of course, of those who choose to use their own players.

Save capture to “Notes”

Another new feature that appeared in the latest iOS 16 beta was an extra option when you take a screenshot. It will now be possible to “Save to Quick Note”, which takes the image directly to a new note.

iOS 16 beta 2 added a new option to save a screenshot to a “Quick Note”, in case you want to save it to Notes and add comments. 📝 pic.twitter.com/815xLainh9 — Vinícius Porto (@vinnitec) June 23, 2022

iPadOS 16: Support for Super Ultra-Wide Displays

In a post on Reddit, a user shared an image of their iPad connected to a Super Ultra-Wide display utilizing the system’s new feature, the Stage Manager.

via u/Wphilipsen

This feature is only present on iPads with M1, and in this beta it seems to have expanded to Super Ultra-Wide displays as well. In the case of the image above, we see Samsung’s CJ890 monitor, measuring 43 inches, with a resolution of 3840×1200 pixels and an aspect ratio of 32:10.

macOS Ventura 13: Security feature

We’ve already mentioned here that, starting with macOS 13, MacBook Air/Pro users will need to grant permission when new accessories are connected to the USB or Thunderbolt ports. As Apple states in an official release note, this change will only occur on “Portable Macs” (i.e. MacBooks) with the company’s own chips (M1 or later). And the feature is already rolling in macOS Ventura 13 beta 2.

With the exception of power adapters and displays, all new accessories connected to the MacBook will require user approval. The security measure is great especially in case someone wants to take some of your data without permission, or if you lost your device.

How much those hubs accessories, you just have to grant the permission to it and the other devices connected to it will be free to access the computer. All devices, even if you choose not to allow, will load normally.

The option will be enabled by default, but can be disabled in System Preferences. Approved devices will be able to access a locked Mac for three days.

Are you testing the new systems? If you find anything new, let us know! 😉

via 9to5Mac [1, 2, 3]iMore, iPhone in Canada