iOS 16 will finally split messages between phone lines – Tecnoblog

With the arrival of the new beta phase of iOS 16, Apple announced news for its mobile operating system. One of them is the long-awaited functionality of SMS filtering by phone line on iPhone. In addition, there are twelve new sub-categories to better organize incoming messages from unknown numbers into the Transaction and Promotion categories.

What’s New in iOS 16 (Image: Handout/Apple)

As revealed by Apple in the iOS 16 beta 2 release notes, those with access to the operating system can now filter their messages based on each phone line present on the device. This means that users of iPhones that support two SIM cards will be able to separately view the SMS received on each of the SIM cards.

What’s New in the Messages App in iOS 16

There are new organization options in the Messages app. Users will be able to select “All lines” to view all messages received on the device. You can also select each mobile number to view only the SMS received by the primary or secondary SIM.

In the new beta version of iOS 16, there are also twelve new subcategories in the Messages app. With them, it is possible to better organize all SMS received from unknown numbers in the Transaction and Promotion categories.

Another novelty is that, for some telephone operators in the United States, beta 2 of iOS 16 extends the function of reporting messages. Thus, users will be able to report SMS received as spam, for example, directly to operators. However, we still don’t know if this feature will come to Brazil.

There is even one more new function, but only for users in India. In the beta 2 phase of iOS 16, the iPhone Messages app starts extracting events from incoming SMS. This means that incoming messages regarding events and appointments can be displayed in the calendar and as Siri suggestions.

With information: 9to5Mac