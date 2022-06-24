iPhone 13 is the best-selling cell phone in the world (and nobody cares about the “Mini”) – Tecnoblog

At best deals,

Apple has reason to celebrate: the iPhones 13, 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max ended April 2022 as the best-selling cell phones in the world, according to data from research firm Counterpoint Research. The Mini version was left out, showing little impact on the company’s sales. The report, which lists 10 models, also pointed to devices from other brands, such as Samsung and Xiaomi.

iPhone 13 (Image: Handout/Apple)

Generally, Samsung dominates in terms of total smartphone shipments, but when it comes to individual models, Apple always comes out on top in the polls. In April, the iPhone 13 achieved the feat of being the most sold cell phone in the world, accounting for 5.5% of sales.

This does not come as a surprise, as the device offers high-end specifications and a lower price than its brothers in the same line. In fact, when compared to the iPhone 13 Pro Max and Pro, the standard version led by some hand, as these devices only accounted for a 3.4% and 1.8% share, respectively.

The report also mentioned the iPhone 12 in fourth (1.6%) and the iPhone SE 2022 in seventh (1.4%). The first registered growth in Japan and India, while the second proved to be popular only in Japan, with low adherence in the United States.

It is worth noting that, despite the fact that almost the entire iPhone 13 line appears in the ranking, the Mini version, which, in theory, should sell more because of the “affordable” price and compact design, did not even make the list, indicating a low reception by the public.

Anyway, when analyzing the data, it is possible to conclude that, of the 10 best-selling smartphones in the world in April, five were from Apple, representing 89% of the company’s total sales in the period.

Samsung and Xiaomi appear in the fight for the top

Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G (Image: Darlan Helder/Tecnoblog)

Samsung entered the list with five devices. Interestingly, the first place was not an affordable mid-ranger, but the Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G, which added up to a 1.5% share. This is a great achievement for the company, as it is not very common to find high-end Android smartphones in reports like this.

Other models from the South Korean brand include: Galaxy A13 (1.4%), with more than 50% of sales coming from India and Latin America, Galaxy A03 Core (1.4%) and Galaxy A53 5G (1.3% ).

Xiaomi closed the ranking with the Redmi Note 11 4G. In addition to delivering 1.3% of global share, the intermediary was one of the main responsible for the increase in sales of smartphones manufactured by the Chinese in Vietnam in the first quarter of this year.

The 10 best-selling cell phones in the world in April 2022

iPhone 13 (5.5%); iPhone 13 Pro Max (3.4%); iPhone 13 Pro (1.8%); iPhone 12 (1.6%); Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G (1.5%); Galaxy A13 (1.4%); iPhone SE 2022 (1.4%); Galaxy A03 Core (1.4%); Galaxy A53 5G (1.3%); Redmi Note 11 4G (1.3%).

With information: PhoneArena and Counterpoint Research.