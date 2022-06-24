iPhone XR recovered working after spending 10 months at the bottom of a river in England

Like other tops of the line, the iPhone is very resistant to water, dust, drops and other conditions, but it is not uncommon to hear reports of users who have recovered their device in much more extreme cases – whether submerged in a frozen lake or, as in a recent case in England, lost at the bottom of a river. In August 2021, Owain Davies was canoeing with a friend on the River Wye near the town of Cinderford in Gloucestershire. Due to the partner’s carelessness, the vessel capsized and both fell into the water. The accident was not a cause for concern until the Brit realized that his cell phone was no longer in his pocket.

Owain was resigned to the loss of his cell phone — an iPhone XR, judging by the images — but earlier this June, Miguel Pacheco, who also uses canoeing in the region, found the device covered in dirt on the bank of the River Wye. He took the smartphone home and dried it using an air compressor and a ventilated cabinet. “The next morning, when I put it on [o celular] on the charger, I couldn’t believe it,” said Pacheco, who came across the iPhone XR recharging its battery after spending a total of 10 months lost in the river. The Lock Screen displayed a photo of a man, Owain Davies, and his wife, and the date “August 13” — when the incident occurred.

















Tech

03 Aug

















Curiosity

18 Mar



The canoeist published the images in a Facebook group that brings together all the practitioners of the sport in the region. Owain, who lives in Edinburgh, was not active on social media, but his friends recognized his photograph and got in touch. With that, the iPhone was returned to its owner after almost a lost year. The iPhone XR is an IP67 certified smartphone under the IEC 60529 standard, which means it can “survive” a maximum depth of 1 meter for up to 30 minutes. Owain does not detail the specific region where he lost his cell phone, but it is possible that the model remained in or near these conditions before it was recovered.

See our review!