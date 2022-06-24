is yours on the list?

Innovations in the digital environment have been expanding the experiences that companies can provide to their customers. In this way, new functions in organizations arise in order to meet these expectations. The big news is based on the use of programming using virtual reality and artificial intelligence.

From the moment of implementation to the management of these innovative processes, every company needs support. The professions of the future are linked to the Metaverse and its potential. A virtual world in which users will be able to interact with each other, creating independent relationships and carrying out day-to-day activities, in a 100% remote way.

The professions that companies are already looking for to ensure a more digital future

storyteller

A professional who manages to create narratives capable of attracting people to this new world full of details that works on the internet. Awaken in the public the desire to be in the place they want, regardless of the time. The storyteller creates stories and scenarios, making everyone enjoy the Metaverse.

Graphic designer

The graphic designer takes care of the aesthetic part of the Multiverse, modeling the environments, as if he were an architect. It takes care of every visual aspect, from the avatars that represent each individual to the appearance of the site and spaces.

digital manager

The Digital Manager would be the moderator of these playful and even professional universes, in the case of becoming a social network like the conventional ones. He will be the manager who coordinates the team that will build the Metaverses available on the networks. Its role is fundamental and will surely be one of the highest paying professions in a few years.

In short, it is worth keeping an eye on trends, studying, knowing the market and being ready for this future that is coming! Your skills in conjunction with your vision of the future can earn you a good salary.