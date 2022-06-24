“It seems to be a superior entity”

Santos suffered a 4-0 rout against Corinthians in the first leg of the Copa do Brasil, but will have the opportunity to redeem itself from this score in the second confrontation that will be in Vila Belmiro

Santos was thrashed by Corinthians 4-0 last Wednesday (22), in the first leg valid for the Copa do Brasil, played at Neo Química Arena. During the programHit Ready‘ this Thursday (23), the journalist Mauro Cezar Pereira commented on the coach’s statements after the match.

When asked about the reaction of the Santos cast before the commander’s interview, the commentator of the Young pan stressed that no team is hostage of player. “It seems that the football player is a superior entity. Screw it if the player likes it or doesn’t. The guys enter the field, they don’t play anything, the team is humiliated, the Santos fan is ‘P’ of life, then he’ll be worried if the guy will like it or not. Screw it if he won’t like it.”

“That has to change. What are you talking about? The club can never be held hostage by any player. They are hostages because the leaders are remiss and bananas many times. Then they leave the loofah in the coach’s hand, use it as a shield, don’t get involved in the tackle and often the group wins”, added Mauro.

The technician’s statements Fabian Bustos had a lot of impact. The commander highlighted that the team was not ‘competitive‘ and criticized the attitude of the cast during the confrontation. with this rout suffered in the classic, the coach is pressured in the position. “A shame. Really, a shame. I don’t know with what face I’ll look at the people of Santos”.

“A shame for what we did and how we behaved on the field, without competing. We have to change our attitude and do what we did against Palmeiras, Inter, Atlético-MG… This is our team. Not today’s team, which was a shame. I don’t remember seeing what I saw today in my last five or six years.”, declared during a press conference.