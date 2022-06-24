James Gunn Responds About Using Harley Quinn In Other DC Projects

Using his social media, director James Gunn provoked fans by posting a photo of Morgot Robbie in the role of Harley Quinn in The Suicide Squad.

If it was just the photo, it wouldn’t be a reason to get so excited, but responding to a fan who asked the director to put the harlequin in one of his upcoming TV projects from A.D, James Gunn said: “It’s not a bad idea.”

what did he mean with this? It is not known, but it is known that after releasing Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 the director’s focus will be on projects from the A.D for streaming.

The last appearance of harlequin in the DCEU was precisely in The Suicide Squada film that is available in the national catalog of HBO Max.

Welcome to Hell – also known as Belle Reve, the prison with the highest death rate in the US. Where the worst supervillains are kept and where they’ll do anything to get out – even joining the super-secret, super-dark Task Force X.

Today’s do or die task? Gather a collection of villains including Bloodsport, Peacekeeper, Captain Boomerang, Ratcatcher 2, Savant, King Shark, Blackguard, Javelin and everyone’s crazy favorite, Harley Quinn. Then, arm them heavily and throw them (literally) on the remote island of Corto Maltese, filled with enemies.

Regarding the original feature, the cast brings the return of Viola Davis as Amanda Waller, Joel Kinnaman as Rick Flagg, Jai Courtney as Captain Boomerang and Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn.

In the case of the newcomers, we have Idris Elba as Bloodthirsty, John Cena as Peacemaker, Peter Capaldi as Thinker, Nathan Fillion like TDK, Alice Braga like Solsoria, Michael Rooker like Savant, Sean Gunn like Weasel, Storm Reid like Tyla, Daniela Melchior like Rathunter II, David Dastmalchian like Ball and Sylvester Stallone like King Shark.