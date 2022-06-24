Joinville trader is ordered to pay R$ 1.1 million for misuse of software

A merchant from Joinville was ordered to pay R$1,186,410 for improper use of a software program. The claim for damages was brought by the world’s leading software provider.

The trial was carried out by Judge Caroline Bündchen Felisbino Teixeira, of the 2nd Civil Court of the district of Joinville. The decision was released by the Santa Catarina Court of Justice this Friday, 24.

The records show that the company monitored and identified the unlicensed use of two signals from a program from its base in 2018. The first step was to contact the merchant extrajudicially to regularize the situation. After a period of negotiations and uninstallation of the programs, the court appealed for financial compensation, because according to the company’s request, only the disuse of the system does not exempt from the duty to repair for the time enjoyed.

In the sentence, the magistrate highlights that the violation of copyright was evidenced. “Although the defendant strives to, in her defense, argue that there is no evidence that the plaintiff is the copyright holder of the program described in the complaint, nor of its use, the plaintiff attached to the case file the report of the extrajudicial investigation and the notification sent to the defendant, which confirmed in its defense the receipt of said notification. Furthermore, the defendant herself, when she received the notification, informed the plaintiff that she would take immediate steps to uninstall the program”, she emphasizes.

Decision

In this way, the judge emphasizes, it is necessary to establish the amount to be indemnified, to discourage the offensive practice, without, however, implying unjust enrichment of the plaintiff.

In the legal understanding, he continues, the indemnification can be arbitrated in up to ten times the value of the licenses of the software used irregularly. “In the specific case, after the applicant identifies two unauthorized signals and promotes the uninstallation as soon as notified, it is considered reasonable that the amount is arbitrated at five times the value of the program”, he concluded.

