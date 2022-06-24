‘Joker 2’: Why Lady Gaga Should Succeed Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn

after starring A Star is Born (2018) and House of Gucci (2021), Lady Gaga is negotiating the role of Harley Quinn from joker 2, sequel to the DC movie starring Joaquin Pheonix. Unwillingly for fans of Margot Robbie, who gave life to the psychopath clown’s girlfriend in Suicide squad (2016), the eponymous reboot (2021) and in Birds of prey (2020), the pop singer would be a good choice to succeed the actress if speculation that joker 2 it will be a musical if they confirm. Gaga’s vocal power is the biggest attraction for a work of this type, especially considering that the artist won the Oscar for best original song for Shallowmusic that reached the top of the world charts and permeated every corner.

As much as Margot did an excellent job as Harley Quinn/Harley Quinn both in Suicide squad as in Birds of prey, her solo film, would be confusing for fans and for DC itself to keep the actress in the role since she was part of the universe in which Jared Leto played the Joker. screenwriter of joker 2 alongside Scott Silver, Todd Phillips produced A Star is Bornwhich would justify the desire to have Gaga in the cast of the sequel Joker: Folie à Deux (Joker: Revelry for Twoin free translation from French).

folie à deux is a medical term referring to an identical or similar mental disorder that affects two or more people, usually from the same family. An obvious reference to Joker and Harley Quinn, a psychiatric doctor who falls in love with the maniac when he is her patient at Arkham Asylum. According to the American newspaper Hollywood Reportercharacter details are being kept strictly confidential.

With a budget of nearly 60 million dollars, joker was released in 2019 and grossed over $1 billion at the box office worldwide. The film about Batman’s villainous arch-nemesis also won eleven Oscar nominations, including best picture, best actor (for Joaquin Phoenix) and best score (for Hildur Gudnadottir).

