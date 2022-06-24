Kevin Feige guarantees that the next MCU saga will be clearer soon

Still not sure what the next MCU saga will be? Do not worry! Kevin Feige assured that everything will be clarified soon.

Since the infinity saga came to an end with Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019)fans question what will be the next big saga of MCU (acronym for Marvel Cinematic Universe in English). Thus, Phase 4 has not yet made it very clear what the big plot for this new cycle is.

Apparently, things will be clearer soon. After all, the head of Marvel Studios, Kevin Feigeguaranteed that the next films should clarify what the next saga of the MCU. Check out:

“As we get closer to the end of Phase 4, I think people are going to start to understand where we’re going with this story. I believe that we have already put a lot of clues along the way, which at least to me are apparent, but we will be a little more direct in the coming months.” Kevin Feige in an interview with Variety.

What will be the next saga of the MCU?

Since Avengers: Endgame (2019), the Marvel restarted your universe. Thus, origin films and solo productions of heroes appeared again. In fact, new concepts began to be explored on different fronts. After all, the disney started a massive production of original series for the Disney+.

However, the universe still seems a little far away. Before, the films converged on a single crossover. Thus were born the Avengers. It turns out that the MCU undergoes a renewal process. Big names have come out and others are on the rise in the universe. Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.), Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) and Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson) left the universe after the end of the Infinity Saga. In parallel, Dr. Weird (Benedict Cumberbatch), Spider man (Tom Holland) and Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) have gained increasing prominence.

So, the Marvel goes through a process of presenting new stories to the public. Therefore, it is still too early to understand what will be the next great saga of the MCU. However, Kevin Feige assured that some clues have already been presented. So it’s impossible not to think that the Multiverse is at the center of the new arc.

Upcoming Marvel Productions

THE Marvel has a heavy production schedule. In addition to movies, the MCU expanded to series since the creation of Disney+. Thus, Kevin Feige guaranteed that the new saga of MCU will become clearer in the coming months.

Therefore, fans can expect news to emerge in Thor: Love and Thunder, The marvels, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. For television, in addition to the current launch of Ms. Marvel, She-Hulk and Secret Invasion They’re on their way. Thus, the universe must gain definitive directions from one of these productions.

Let’s all keep an eye out for the post-credits scenes of everything.

