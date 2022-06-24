Large Ilyushin IL-76 plane crashes in Russia; accident was recorded on video





An Il-76 military transport aircraft has crashed in the Ryazan region due to an engine malfunction, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday. Authorities said the plane was destroyed when it made contact with the ground. Preliminary information shows that four crew members died and another six were injured, one in a very serious condition, having been taken to hospitals in the region.

According to witnesses, the plane crashed in a field in the immediate vicinity of residential buildings, in the area of ​​​​the Mikhailovsky highway, in the meadows of the Pletenka River floodplain. There was no fire in the vegetation and the area was isolated.

“During the unloaded training flight, due to an identified engine malfunction, the crew decided to make a forced landing.”the ministry said in a note carried by the state agency TASS. “According to preliminary data, the power lines were damaged as a result of the plane crash.”.

Scenes from the crash show the aircraft on fire before the crash landing (wait for loading, Twitter embed code).

Video of the Il-76 transport aircraft on fire before crashing in Ryazan. 5/https://t.co/c2lGXne0kT pic.twitter.com/Mvq9GTezkl — Rob Lee (@RALee85) June 24, 2022





The city administration confirmed that several streets in Ryazan in the area where the Il-76 plane crashed were without electricity on the morning of June 24. “There was a blackout on two streets – Bibliotechnaya and Sitnikovskaya. Residential buildings were left without electricity.”said the source.

The Ilyushin Il-76 jet that crashed was flying for the Russian armed forces. It is a large cargo aircraft, used for tactical operations in general, such as troop transport, weapons, wounded rescue, among others. It was one of the main transport aircraft of the Air Force of the Soviet Union and can still be seen today. The largest operator of such aircraft in the world is the Russian Ministry of Defense.

IL-76 similar to crashed – Vitaly V. Kuzmin, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia



