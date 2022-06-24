Lédio Carmona approves James Rodríguez at Botafogo: ‘It would make a lot of difference, it would be a great goal’

Botafogo have James Rodríguez in their sights for the second window, as confirmed by John Textor. Lédio Carmona, commentator for SporTV channels, praised the attempt and approved Glorioso’s idea of ​​having the star of the Colombian team, currently at Al-Rayyan, in Qatar.

– I think it would be a great goal for Botafogo. As much as James is no longer young and has had a somewhat irregular career in recent years, I think it would make a lot of difference at Botafogo, as long as he is motivated to take on this challenge. Honda and Kalou were much more marketers – recalled Lédio, during the “Exchange of Passes”.

Lédio Carmona highlighted another point in the interview that John Textor gave to SporTV this Thursday, in which the American businessman talks about the invasion of CT by fans last week. This fact hinders the club in the search for new reinforcements, according to the businessman.

– What caught my attention was when he said that Botafogo was no longer able to hire certain players because of the CT invasion. The images would have gone viral more abroad than here in Brazil. This is a slap in the face to the fans who made the invasion, because it shows the size of the damage they did to the club – said Lédio, who praised Textor:

– The impression he gave me is that he is a millionaire, he sees football as a business, but he understands football, he understands the game, he knows what he is doing. He’s not there to throw money away.