Lenovo unveils concept of a laptop without a screen, but with an integrated projector

LeNovo presented a new design of what would be a smart notebook with a concept device called the Mozi. It features a computer with a built-in projector, plus a physical keyboard attached, all in a compact size.

It remains to be seen whether the Mozi will actually see the light of day and be manufactured for the market, but the project ended up drawing attention. So much so that it recently won the Red Dot Design Award, and it’s an interesting way to see what the future of the portable computer might look like.

Noteook with projector and built-in keyboard

Notebooks have been going through changes over time and several manufacturers use these changes to bring more and more modern and powerful options. However, one detail has been quite consistent, which is the existence of a screen and a physical keyboard. In the case of the screen, it can even be detached or used as a tablet, but most of the time it is LCD or OLED with high image quality.

But Mozi arrives to change this type of construction once and for all. This is because it does not have a physical screen, but a projector that is integrated into the base. In this way, the user can use a projection screen, which is basically any white surface, or even place Mozi in front of a wall to see its image.

An interesting detail is that the description of the concept in Red Dot refers to a “separate screen” for projection, but there is no image of what this screen would be, so there is still no way to know what it means. Most likely it is a projection screen to be placed next to the device.

Also according to the product description, the projector also has a low projection of blue light, which in excess can be harmful to the eyes. It is a detail that has also been increasingly seen in other notebooks, especially those with a physical screen.

The image also reveals that it has Dolby Atmos branded speakers, and a physical button just above. The button appears to be power only, but it may have a fingerprint sensor, although that’s just an assumption for now.

Finally, it has an extendable keyboard, which can be slid out and in, making the computer body more compact and easier to transport. In fact, the whole concept of Mozi is that it is in fact a truly portable notebook, easy to put inside a bag or backpack and without taking up too much space.

price and availability

There is still no information about the hardware specifications of the device, the price it will be sold (if any) or availability for the market. There’s also no information on the LeNovo or Hefei LCFC Information Technology websites yet, so it’s still considered a concept device for now.

In Red Dot, you can see this description of the device:

“MOZI is an intelligent notebook that displays the image by projection with a low proportion of blue light. It consists of the computer unit with a fully extendable keyboard and a separate screen onto which content is projected. Alternatively, another suitable surface, such as a wall, can be used as a projection area. At the end of use, the keyboard is pushed into the computer unit where it is safely stored thanks to the magnets.”

source: red dot