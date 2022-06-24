list of what arrives in july

July is coming and with it a lot of movies, series and documentaries to leave us lost on that Netflix home screen. But don’t worry, because with our list you already have an overview of the month and you can even set some alerts on your calendar because we put the opening dates on all attractions.

Let’s program the popcorn:

Series

Stranger Things 4: Volume 2 (7/1/2022)

Separated but always determined, our heroes have a scary future ahead of them. But this is just the beginning. The beginning of the end. Tune in: Season 3 (7/13/2022)

Doni worries about the price of fame, Rita thinks about changing careers and Nando reflects on the path he has chosen. Everything is at stake. Rebel: Season 2 (7/27/2022)

This young adult series is back with a new season. Uncoupled (7/29/2022)

Abandoned after 17 years of dating, a realtor faces life as a single, gay and forty-year-old in New York. Starring Neil Patrick Harris. Resident Evil: The Series (7/14/2022)

Nearly three decades after the discovery of a deadly virus, an outbreak reveals the Umbrella Corporation’s dark secrets. Based on the horror franchise. Control Z: Season 3 (7/6/2022)

Sofia, Javi and their friends have been trying to move forward for the past year, but hacking activities on a known account get in the way. Virgin River: Season 4 (7/20/2022)

Mel faces her new reality, Jack’s past threatens the future and new people arrive in Virgin River. An Extraordinary Lawyer (7/13/2022)

Newly hired by a law firm, a bright and eccentric young woman on the autism spectrum faces challenges both in and out of court. VIP Match (7/15/2022)

Using the services of an agency that specializes in dating coveted suitors, a divorced woman plots revenge on her ex-husband’s mistress. Boo, Bitch (7/8/2022)

It’s the last year of school, and two friends are ready to enjoy life to the fullest! The only problem is that now one of them is a ghost… Manscheid’s Secrets: Season 2 (7/8/2022)

Living in the big city, Luc Capitani accepts a new job and gets involved in the investigation of a murder linked to the criminal underworld. Farzar (7/15/2022)

Living in a human colony on an alien world, Prince Fichael vows to end the world’s evil. Until he discovers that his father is the biggest villain of them all. Produced by the same creators of Paradise Police. Glazed: Season 3 (7/22/2022)

The Glass Workshop welcomes 10 new talented artists to fun challenges inspired by outer space, the circus, the seven deadly sins and more. The Beauty Queen of Jerusalem: Season 2 (7/29/2022)

The attack on Rosa in 1929 affects her marriage and her brother’s future. In 1939, Luna suffers for love, but finds happiness again with a forbidden man. Manifest: Season 1 (7/15/2022)

A plane mysteriously lands five years after takeoff, leaving passengers to experience the strangeness of returning to a world that went on without them. Manifest: Season 2 (7/15/2022)

Haunted by disturbing visions, the Stone family seeks out other passengers on Flight 828 and tries to change their fate. Manifest: Season 3 (7/15/2022)

Amid revelations and overwhelming events, other passengers begin to hear the calls.

Films

Hidden Agent (7/22/2022)

A hidden CIA agent discovers the agency’s secrets and is hunted around the world by a sociopathic maverick who puts a price on his head. Directed by the Russo Brothers and starring Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas and Regé-Jean Page. The Beast of the Sea (7/8/2022)

A girl sneaks into the ship of a great sea monster hunter. Together, they begin an epic journey through uncharted waters. With Karl Urban, Jared Harris and Dan Stevens. Persuasion (7/15/2022)

Eight years after being persuaded not to marry a man of humble origins, Anne Elliot has a second chance at love. The film stars Dakota Johnson, Cosmo Jarvis and Henry Golding. Hello, Goodbye and Everything (6/7/2022)

Clare and Aidan agree to end their relationship before college, no regrets. But the farewell meeting promises to be unforgettable. Starring Jordan Fischer. Continuing Love (7/29/2022)

Despite their differences and against all odds, a singer (Sofia Carson) and a military man (Nicholas Galitzine) fall madly in love. You Radical with Ranveer Singh and Bear Grylls (7/8/2022)

In this interactive special, you can help superstar Ranveer Singh and adventurer Bear Grylls brave the Serbian desert and find a rare flower. Dangerous Liaisons (7/8/2022)

Scholar Célène falls in love with the rebel Tristan, unaware that she is part of a bet between him and Vanessa, the school’s social media queen. The Sun of Amalfi (13/7/2022)

Vincenzo and Camilla put their love to the test on a trip to the Amalfi Coast. His friends Furio and Nathalie also live great passions. Cine Holliúdy (Coming Soon)

The arrival of television in the interior of Brazil, in the 1970s, threatens the cinema of a city. Now, the owner will have to use creativity for his business to survive. Directed by Halder Gomes. Good Boys (7/1/2022)

When invited to a party, three naive boys (Jacob Tremblay, Keith L. Williams and Brady Noon) get into trouble over a broken drone and the anticipation of their first kiss. Extraordinary (7/31/2022)

A boy who has been homeschooled all his life goes to a traditional school, where he has to make friends with classmates who torment him for having a different face. With Jacob Tremblay, Owen Wilson and Julia Roberts. The Cult of Chucky (7/1/2022)

After a series of murders at the clinic where she is hospitalized, Nica Pierce begins to question Chucky’s existence. Conor McGregor: All About the Title (7/1/2022)

From poverty to luxury cars and fur coats, the Irish MMA champion shows all the ups and downs of his rise to fame.

Documentaries & Specials

My Daughter’s Killer (7/12/2022)

After fighting for decades to bring his daughter’s killer to justice in France and Germany, a father takes extreme measures. Documentary about a true crime. DB Cooper: Disappearance into Air (7/13/2022)

In 1971, a man hijacked a plane, parachuted in with the stolen money, and got away with it. Decades later, his identity is still a mystery. Street Food: USA (26/7/2022)

This season of Street Food highlights cooks, grillers, taqueros, loncheros and culinary heroes across the United States. Never Stop Dreaming: The Life and Legacy of Shimon Peres (7/13/2022)

In politics, everyone seeks power. Shimon Peres sought peace. His influence and integrity were essential to the founding and preservation of Israel. Indian Assassins: The Delhi Ripper (Coming Soon)

Tickets and mutilated bodies left outside a Delhi prison lead police to hunt down a seasoned killer who is angry with the system. The Most Hated Man on the Internet (7/27/2022)

New documentary series about a woman’s struggle against the unscrupulous owner of a pornographic website.

Children & Family

Great Pokémon Journeys Series: Part 3 (7/8/2022)

Goh follows Ash’s advice and hones his skills. Every battle is training for Ash to be the best in the World Coronation Championship! My Little Pony: A New Generation: Sing-Along (7/18/2022)

A young pony makes new friends on her quest to bring magic back to the world in this musical version of My Little Pony: Next Generation. Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight (7/14/2022)

Legendary warrior Po teams up with an English knight on a quest to recover magical weapons, restore his reputation and save the world! The World of Karma: Season 3 (7/7/2022)

Karma grows up as a daughter, sister and artist. Whether it’s making new friends or standing up for what’s right, she transforms the world with lots of rhyme and fun. Jurassic World: Jurassic Camp: Season 5 (7/21/2022)

The animated series set in the world of the famous franchise is back for a new season. Gabby’s Magic House: Season 5 (7/25/2022)

Set in a dollhouse full of amazing mini-worlds and inhabited by cuddly kittens, this series is back for a new season.

anime

The Uncle from Another World (4/7/2022)

After being in a coma for 17 years, a middle-aged man wakes up speaking an unknown language and displaying magical powers. Detective Conan: The Day in the Life of Zero (7/29/2022)

A detective who is also a police officer and criminal tries to balance the three identities in this Detective Conan spin-off. ONE PIECE: New Episodes (7/22/2022)

With their friends captured by the government, the Straw Hats prepare for a major attack against the military on the island of Enies Lobby.