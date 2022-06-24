Listen to Angel Olsen’s Cover of Lucinda Williams’ ‘Greenville’

Angel Olsen shared a cover of Lucinda Williams’ ‘Greenville’ – check out the Amazon Original track below.

The singer-songwriter from St. Louis, who released her sixth studio LP Big Time earlier this month, said that before writing the album she found “a new obsession and love” for Williams’ music.

“There’s nobody like her out there,” Olsen said of the country singer. “It’s clear to me that her songs come from a very real place, and that’s the only kind of writing I like.”

‘Greenville’ was first released in 1998 as part of Williams’ fifth album ‘Car Wheels On A Gravel Road’.

Speaking about his cover of the track, Olsen said: “I recorded my version of ‘Greenville’ in Los Angeles earlier this month with Kyle Thomas of King Tuff. We’ve known each other for a while, but we’ve never recorded music together. Kyle made it so fun to record and we had so much fun playing around.

“Meg Duffy also sang with me on this track. Meg first introduced me to this song years ago and was the first to introduce me to Lucinda’s song. It was very meaningful to have them on the track with me.”

You can listen to Olsen’s version of ‘Greenville’ below:

Last month, Olsen shared a cover of Bob Dylan’s 1964 classic ‘One Too Many Mornings’.

His gentle retelling of the track appears on the Apple TV+ series soundtrack Bright girlsstarring Elisabeth Moss.

The album features selections from the show’s original music composed by Claudia Sarne, with Olsen’s cover appearing as the third track on the disc.

Olsen will head out on a UK and Ireland tour in support of ‘Big Time’ in October. You can see upcoming tour dates below and find the remaining tickets here.

OCTOBER 2022

18 – O2 Academy Brixton, London

19 – The Forum, Bath

20 – Usher Hall, Edinburgh

21 – Albert Hall, Manchester

24 – Vicar Street, Dublin