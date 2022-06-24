“Make it prevail”; Scarpa ‘slaps his face’ after Shock-Rei, points to a problem for the defeat and sends a message

Lecture failed to deliver what was expected against the rival and is at a disadvantage in the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil

This Thursday (23) Palmeiras faced São Paulo for the first duel worth a spot in the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil and lost 1-0, at Morumbi. Now, to win the classification, Palestra will have to win by two goals difference. If there is a tie, the decision goes to penalties.

Palestra’s team left the field confident, although they couldn’t surrender a football that threatened the hosts. On the way to the locker room, Gustavo Scarpa gave an interview and made a very pertinent analysis of Verdão’s stance on the field. For the shirt number 14 of Palestra, this Thursday’s match had the same script as the dispute for the Brasileirão, last Monday (20), but the inefficiency of Palmeiras got in the way.

“The game was very similar to the one on Monday, they started better, their first half was more intense. In the second we ended up having more personality, we put the ball on the ground more, we took more risks”, said Scarpa in an interview with Prime Video. Afterwards, the midfielder pointed out what he considers that differed from the posture of the last game: “Unlike Monday, we were not effective and efficient in finishing. Patience, we have one more game. It is a reversible result. We need to do our best, but nothing is lost.”

Scarpa plays his chips in the presence of the Palestinian crowd at Allianz, in a match that takes place on July 14: “Just as the crowd here positively influences the São Paulo team, without a doubt our fans at Allianz favor our match. May we make that prevail”, concluded Gustavo Scarpa.