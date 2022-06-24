Market: Corinthians monitors Balbuena and Felipe’s situation to reinforce squad

O Corinthians is eyeing the ball market with the aim of increasingly strengthening its squad and meeting the requests of coach Vítor Pereira. As determined by Sports Gazettetwo names are always being monitored by the alvinegra board.

This is the case of defenders Balbuena, 30, currently at Dinamo Moscow, and Felipe, 33, from Atlético de Madrid. However, it is worth emphasizing, there are no proposals for them, but this constant monitoring.

Felipe is the name that appears with more force behind the scenes than that of the Paraguayan defender. His contract with the Spaniards ends in June and his good relationship with president Duilio Monteiro Alves weighs in his favour, but advanced negotiations take place between the player and the mattresses for a renovation.

Balbuena has a link with the Russian club until 2025, but it is worth remembering that players who work in Ukraine and Russia are released by FIFA to agree with any team until the middle of 2023 due to the war between the two countries.

Both players have a strong identification with the club, with titles won and missed by the fans. The trend is that, if they ever return to Brazil, the priority will be the Parque São Jorge club. However, it is believed that there is still a market for them in Europe.

João Victor has been receiving several inquiries from clubs abroad and, as a result, the technical committee and the board are looking for solutions in the event of a sale. Timão had this week with the return of defender Bruno Méndez, that was on loan to Internacional.

Another target is the hiring of a striker, with a more mobile and participative profile, according to the characteristics of Vítor Pereira’s game. The name of the time is Yuri Alberto, currently at Zenit, from Russia.

