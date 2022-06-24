McDonald’s Russia breaks record and sells 120,000 snacks at opening

Photos show the crowded McDonald’s restaurants (REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina)

McDonald’s in Russia breaks record by selling more than 120,000 hamburgers at opening;

The fast-food chain’s new name is Vkusno & Tochka;

Expectations are that the country will increase from 850 to 1000 stores.

Russia’s new McDonald’s – renamed “Vkusno & Tochka” (“tasty and ready”) – reopened on June 12 with great success: on opening day alone, more than 120,000 hamburgers were sold, a record to the network.

“We’ve never seen this daily turnover in all the time McDonald’s has been in Russia,” Oleg Paroev, former CEO of Russian McDonald’s, told Reuters.

On the opening date, 15 stores resumed operations. The next day, it was the turn of another 35. Vkusno & Tochka is expected to reach 1,000 stores across Russia in the next four or five years, surpassing the 850 mark reached by the former McDonald’s.

“Now there are 840 restaurants ready to start over. Seven more establishments have been registered but not put into operation in the Moscow region, and some further afield, in central Russia. About 20 more restaurants can be commissioned by the end of 2022. My plan global is to grow the chain to 1,000 restaurants in the country in the next few years,” Alexander Govor, owner of Sistema PBO, which manages the chain, told Forbes Russia.

McDonald’s Stampede

The fast-food giant made its permanent withdrawal from Russia official on May 16, after 30 years of local activity. The decision was taken as a result of the “humanitarian crisis caused by the war in Ukraine”, he said in a statement.

According to the company, the conflict and “the precipitous unpredictable operating environment led McDonald’s to conclude that continued ownership of the business in Russia is no longer sustainable, nor is it consistent with the brand’s values.”

On June 9, Vkusno & tochka – which had not yet defined its name – released the company’s new logo, an orange circle – reminiscent of a hamburger – and two stylized yellow fries.

Despite all the changes, the old staff and the original menu remain, with the exception of soft drinks, replaced by local brands.