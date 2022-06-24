MediaTek Dimensity 9000 Plus outperforms SD 8 Gen 1 Plus, reveals Geekbench

Figures released this Thursday (23) show the performance of the chipset in Geekbench, an application used to obtain the average performance score of components and cell phones in both single-core and multi-core, that is, using only one and multiple cores. processor, respectively.

As the Geekbench score reveals, Dimensity 9000+ reached 1,322 points in single-core, while in multi-core the performance obtained was 4,331 points on a device with an unknown amount of RAM but listed as running the Android 12 operating system.