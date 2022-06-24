Meet the cast of season 6

It’s almost time to say goodbye to Thomas Shelby and your clan Peaky Blinders, but before the final season of the acclaimed series ends, there are just a few more betrayals. And to know who is fooling who, you need to know how to differentiate the Shelbys, from the many families already presented in the series such as the Solomons, the Sabinis, among others.

To help you on that quest, we’ve put together a definitive guide to Birmingham’s criminal element.

Cillian Murphy as Thomas Shelby

Cillian Murphy plays the protagonist and beating heart of Peaky Blinders, the head of the notorious Shelby crime family. In Season 6, he is counting on his failed suicide attempt and his ongoing guilt over a failed assassination attempt that led to the death of an important family member.

Murphy is well known for his long collaboration with Christopher Nolan in movies like Batman Begins (2005), The origin (2010) and Dunkirk (2017).

The actor is also a delusional sociopathic killer stalking Rachel McAdams in Night flight (2004), but perhaps his lesser-known role? rock band vocalist Sons of Mr. green genes; the group even turned down a five-album recording contract in favor of Murphy starting his acting career.

Paul Anderson as Arthur Shelby

As Arthur Shelby, Anderson begins Season 6 trapped in a drug addiction that jeopardizes his marriage and his relationship with brother and gang leader Tommy. Anderson has also appeared in films such as Sherlock Holmes: The Shadow Game (2011), British historical drama 71: Forgotten in Belfast (2013) and The reborn (2015).

Helen McCroryEliabeth Gray (born Shelby)

Helen Elizabeth McCrory was a BAFTA Award-winning British actress. known for interpreting Cherie Blair in the movie The Queen (2006) and Narcissa Malfoy in the saga Harry Potter; his last work was giving life to the fictional character Elizabeth “Polly” Gray in the British series Peaky Blinders. Polly Gray, born Shelby, is Tommy and his siblings’ aunt; as well as treasurer for the Peaky Blinders.

The British actress passed away on April 6, 2021, aged 52, from cancer.

Sophie Rundle as Ada Thorne (née Shelby)

adathe only sister in the Shelby family, takes on new responsibilities in Season 6 as Tommy takes care of his sick daughter. Sophie Rundle is known for films like The Midnight Sky (2020) and television shows such as episodes. but out of the world Peaky Blindersshe is best known for her performance as Vickythe ex-wife of the character of Richard Madden in the TV series bodyguard.

Harry Kirton as Finn Shelby

The Shelby’s little brother, finn ended the previous season by accidentally leaking the Peaky Blinders’ assassination plan to their enemies. Harry Kirton is relatively new to acting; Peaky Blinders is his first major role.

Natasha O’Keeffe as Lizzie Shelby (née Stark)

Natasha O’Keeffe plays Tommy’s second wife, a former prostitute struggling to keep her family together as Tommy yearns for his late first wife, grace (Annabelle Wallis). O’Keeffe previously played a London superhero in misfits and appeared as the subject of a mystery in the series special Sherlock, entitled “The Abominable Bride“.

Kate Phillips as Linda Shelby

Arthur’s wife, Beautifulis a devoted and loyal partner who, in Season 6, left her husband after dealing with his infidelity and her family’s rampant criminal habits for years. Kate Phillips also interpreted Venetia Scott in The Crown and Eliza Scarlet in Miss Scarlet and the Duke.

Finn Cole as Michael Gray

Cousin of the Shelby family and biological son of Aunt Polly, Michael Gray is up in arms with Tommy in season 6. Finn Cole also interpreted Joshua Cody in Animal Kingdom (2010) and jumped to the blockbusters of Hollywood when he played a young Jakob Toretto (John Cena) in the ninth film fast and furious 9 (2021).

Anya Taylor-Joy as Gina Gray

The rising star, most recently seen in Last Night in Soho (2021) and the man of the north (2022), plays Michael’s ambitious American wife, who clashed with Tommy in Season 5 over the Peaky Blinders’ company operation.

Anya Taylor-Joy also appeared in projects such as the mysterious and violent Pure blood (2017) and of course the Netflix miniseries, The Queen’s Gambit.

Tom Hardy as Alfie Solomons

Tom Hardy loves to make silly voices. Think of your guttural murmur in Mad Max: Fury Road (2015), his incomprehensible growl in the return (2015) or even their split personalities in the movies Venom (2018) and Venom: Time of Carnage (2021). His Role as a Jewish Gang Leader Alfie Solomons in Peaky Blinders is no exception. You would be forgiven for believing that Hardy is an American doing an accent cockney to laugh at the expense of the British people. But no, he was born in London – he just likes to have fun.

Sam Claflin as Sir Oswald Mosley

the chameleon Sam Claflin plays a fascist leader and one of the Peaky Blinders’ most dangerous adversaries. After surviving his attempt on his life in Season 5, Sir Oswald Mosley he’s just more determined to create friction within the family. Claflin is also known for his fan-favorite role as Finnick in the franchise Hunger Gamesas well as its role as Mycroft Holmes in Enola Holmes (2020).

