Michelle Obama on suspension of abortion rights in the US: ‘Heartbroken’ – Marie Claire Magazine

Michelle Obama reacts to the suspension of the right to abortion in the USA (Photo: Reproduction Instagram @michelleobama)

Different personalities, from the United States and the world, reacted on social networks about the decision taken this Friday (24), by the Supreme Court of the United States, to revoke the right to abortion in the country.

+ Abortion: Supreme Court revokes the right to practice in the United States

“I am heartbroken for the people around this country who have just lost a fundamental right to make informed decisions about their own bodies,” the former First Lady of the United States tweeted. Michelle Obama.

Michelle Obama’s full statement on the US Supreme Court’s decision this Friday (24) (Photo: Reproduction Twitter)

“This is what our mothers and grandmothers went through and now we are here again; this horrible decision will have devastating consequences.”

“This moment is difficult, but our story doesn’t end here. It may seem like we can’t do much right now, but we can”, declares Michelle Obama. “And we must.”

Hillary Clinton

Hillary Clinton (Photo: Billie Charity)

“Most Americans believe that the decision to have a child is one of the most sacred there is and that this decision should only be between patients and their doctors,” the former First Lady of the United States said on Twitter. Hillary Clinton.

“Today’s Supreme Court opinion will live in infamy as a step backwards for women’s and human rights,” Clinton added.

Viola Davis

Viola Davis on repeal: We need to use our voice and power (Photo: Instagram/Disclosure)

Another personality who spoke out, on the same social network, about the measure was the Oscar-winning actress Viola Davis. “Eviscerated. Now more than ever we need to use our voice and power. WE the people,” Viola declared.

Busy Phillips

Busy Phillips speaks out about the US Supreme Court decision (Photo: Instagram reproduction)

The actress Busy Phillips declares, also on Twitter, that the battle is far from over. “It doesn’t end here. F*ck this farce. F*ck these people. If you voted [a favor] and your question is about your taxes paid, f*ck you too. That ‘Supreme Court’ is in you.”

Elizabeth Banks

Elizabeth Banks (Photo: Reproduction Instagram)

Also actress and producer Elizabeth Banks states: “This is devastating news for families – men and women – who believe that the government should not decide when and with whom they become parents. This is not the end of this fight for human rights.”