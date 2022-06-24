Microsoft abandons emotion-reading technology and limits facial recognition

Microsoft and Other Tech Giants Develop Artificial Intelligence Software That Reads Faces

Avoiding controversies over digital security, Microsoft decided to abandon the marketing of the company’s emotion-reading service, which allows you to identify whether a person is surprised, sad or happy from the face. In addition, the Windows owner intends to limit public access to Azure Face, a facial recognition program developed by the company. The decision was announced last Tuesday, 21, and is part of a review of the company’s ethics policies in the use of artificial intelligence.

Existing customers will have their access revoked on June 30, 2023 and users who still want to use the emotion recognition service will have to tell Microsoft exactly how and where they will deploy their systems. Similar restrictions will be imposed on the use of the Custom Neural Voice feature, which allows the creation of AI voices based on recordings of real people.

Other Azure functions, such as automatic blurring of faces in images and videos, remain open access. The ability to identify attributes such as gender, age, smile, beard, hair and makeup will be retired. The decisions were announced by Natasha Crampton, Chief AI Officer, in a post for the Microsoft blog.

Emotional recognition, however, continues to be used in another product: Seeing AI, an application that describes the world for people with visual impairments. Sarah Bird, Microsoft’s group product manager for Azure AI, justifies it by saying that emotion recognition can be a valuable tool when used in a “set of controlled accessibility scenarios.”

The criticism of the emotion recognition function is due to the fact that external facial expressions do not have a single corresponding emotion and therefore cannot be objectively evaluated. “They can detect a frown, but that’s not the same thing as detecting anger,” Lisa Feldman Barrett, a psychology professor at Northeastern University who has done a story on recognizing emotions with artificial intelligence, told the website. The Verge in 2019.

In 2021, Google Cloud took a similar approach and blocked 13 situations from its emotion-reading tool and put another four under review. The company is evaluating a new system to describe movements such as frowns and smiles, without trying to link them to emotions. / WITH REUTERS