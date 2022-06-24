Microsoft Edge gains performance improvements for PC and Xbox games in the cloud

The browser’s new Clarity Boost promises to deliver streaming games with even more image quality

Microsoft released this Thursday (23) several improvements to the browser edge that promise enhance the cloud gaming experience offered to consumers. Among the novelties prepared by the company is a new home screen, which highlight game news and content related to the Xbox Cloud Gaming catalog.

In both Windows 10 and Windows 11, the browser gained a new efficiency mode, which prevents it from using resources when games are run by PC. “With this feature, you don’t need to close your browser to play and reopen it when you’re done. As soon as you close the game, Microsoft Edge will exit Efficiency mode and put you back where you left off.”, promises Microsoft.

Those who use Edge as a way to stream gameplay via xCloud will also notice performance improvements. The company offers a new feature known as “Clarity Boost”which uses upscaling features to make game images more defined and clear to understand.

Microsoft promises more news for the future

Clarity Boost has been tested by Microsoft for the past six months as a way to guarantee the best possible result to its consumers. To complete, Edge will also get a new menu dedicated to free to play games with casual features, in a selection that includes games from the company like the popular Microsoft Solitaire.

Edge’s new features are only some of the news that Microsoft has been testing to enhance your gaming experiences over the past few months. In early June, she posted on Xbox Wire an extensive list of improvements she plans to make, including reduced latency for online titles and improvements in technologies such as Auto HDR.

All improvements announced by Microsoft are now available to all Windows 10 and Windows 11 users, who need to ensure their systems are up to date to access them. In the case of streaming games, You will need an active Xbox Game Pass Ultimate membership to take advantage of the improvements Clarity Boost brings to Edge.

